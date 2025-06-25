Kylian Mbappe sends message to Paul Pogba as ex-Manchester United star is set for return to football

Kylian Mbappe has extended his support for former Manchester United star Paul Pogba as the midfielder is set to return to the pitch. In an Instagram post, Mbappe welcomed back Pogba for his expected return next season.

Kylian Mbappe wrote on the story:

"Pogback. Daghe Munegu"

Daghe Munegu means 'Let’s go, Monaco' in English, and here's an embed of the post:

Pogba was hit with a four-year doping ban. But the former Manchester United star appealed the decision, following which his ban was reduced to 18 months.

In March 2025, Pogba was cleared to return to the pitch. However, despite links with several clubs around the world, he opted to use the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign to regain fitness.

Fabrizio Romano has now claimed that Pogba has agreed to join Monaco, Kylian Mbappe's former club. The Italian journalist also hinted that his medical and all the paperwork at Monaco will be completed in the coming days.

The Frenchman is also expected to sign a two-year contract with the Ligue 1 side, which would last till June 2027.

When Kylian Mbappe spoke about his relationship with Paul Pogba despite allegations from Pogba's brother

France v South Africa - International Friendly - Source: Getty

Kylian Mbappe opened up about his relationship with Paul Pogba in 2022. At the time, Mathias Pogba alleged that his brother disliked Mbappe, among other allegations.

Reacting to the situation, Mbappe said (via ESPN):

"I don't think it will alter my relationship with him, As of today, I prefer to trust the word of a teammate. He called me, he gave me his version of the story and as of today, it is his word against his brother's word. So I will trust my teammate, in the best of interest of the national team as well. We have a big competition coming up. He has some issues at the moment so it is not the moment to add to them for him and that's it."

Mbappe and Pogba have maintained a smooth relationship at the international level for France. The duo played a pivotal role during Les Bleus' FIFA World Cup triumph in 2018.

