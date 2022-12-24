Kylian Mbappe set to travel to city he’s in ‘love’ with as transfer rumors gather pace amid talk of PSG exit: Reports

According to El Nacional, Kylian Mbappe is set to travel to Madrid in the coming days as reports of a potential PSG exit gather pace.

Mbappe appeared to be on his way to the Spanish capital last summer. However, the move failed to materialize as he decided to renew his contract with the Parisians.

He has been phenomenal for the Ligue 1 giants so far this season, scoring 19 goals and providing five assists in 20 games. His exploits in the FIFA World Cup campaign reignited Real Madrid's interest in the player, despite a future move looking impossible not too long ago after the Frenchman snubbed the move in the summer.

Mbappe scored a spectacular hat-trick in the FIFA World Cup final, but France eventually succumbed to a penalty shootout loss against Argentina.

However, Lionel Messi looks set to renew his contract with PSG. He is in no mood at the moment after his success with Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Argentine's presence might take the spotlight away from Kylian Mbappe's exploits. Hence, the 24-year-old is reportedly considering other possibilities. He is set to travel to Madrid ahead of a possible move to the Spanish capital.

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal spoke about PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe's failed move to Real Madrid

Tennis great Rafael Nadal is a well-documented Real Madrid fan. The Spanish legend, however, doesn't blame Kylian Mbappe for his failed move from PSG to Real Madrid.

Nadal also hopes to see Mbappe move to the Spanish capital in the near future. he recently said:

“I don't have to forgive Mbappé for anything, in sports these things happen. He wanted to come to Real Madrid but he was under a lot of pressure and everything was complicated for him. I hope to see him at Madrid in the future.”

He also said (via AS):

"I don't have to forgive [Kylian] Mbappé for anything and as a [Real] Madrid fan, if he could, come tomorrow, In the end, things happen in sports and I suppose that such a young boy was overwhelmed by such tremendous pressure from all angles that in the end... I think he wanted to come to Madrid, but due to many factors, everything was very complicated for him."

