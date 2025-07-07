Kylian Mbappe sets incredible record after scoring for Real Madrid in Club World Cup quarter-final win over Dortmund

Kylian Mbappe has become the first Real Madrid player to score in seven different competitions in a single season, reports Madrid Xtra. The French superstar achieved the feat in the FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinal against Borussia Dortmund.

Mbappe started the game from the bench, despite recovering from illness. New Los Blancos manager Xabi Alonso, however, opted to continue with Gonzalo Garcia in attack.

The Spanish striker didn't disappoint, finding the back of the net in the 10th minute to send the LaLiga giants ahead. Garcia has been the find of the tournament for Real Madrid, scoring four goals from five games so far.

Pushed into action in the absence of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick, the 21-year-old is now pushing for a regular place in Xabi Alonso's starting XI. However, the French superstar did provide a timely reminder of his qualities against Borussia Dortmund.

The 26-year-old came off the bench to score a stunning goal in second-half injury time, ultimately helping Los Blancos secure a 3-2 win. In the process, Mbappe scored in his seventh tournament this season for the LaLiga giants.

The Frenchman has also found the back of the net in the UEFA Super Cup, the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, the LaLiga, the Champions League, the Copa Del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana for Real Madrid this campaign.

How many trophies has Kylian Mbappe won with Real Madrid?

Kylian Mbappe arrived at Real Madrid last summer as a free agent following the expiry of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The French superstar made his debut for the LaLiga giants in the UEFA Super Cup, scoring the second goal in a 2-0 win over Atalanta.

In the process, he picked up his first silverware with Los Blancos. Mbappe's second trophy with Real Madrid was the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, where he scored in the final against Pachuca to help secure a 3-0 win.

The Frenchman has scored 44 goals from 58 games for the Spanish giants this season. However, it wasn't enough to help them win the league or the Champions League.

Kylian Mbappe couldn't inspire his team in the Copa Dey Rey or the Supercopa de Espana either. Los Blancos lost both finals to bitter rivals and LaLiga champions Barcelona.

The Frenchman, as such, will be determined to go all the way in the FIFA Club World Cup this summer. Interestingly, Mbappe has never won the tournament in his career.

