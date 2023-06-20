Kylian Mbappe sets new record after guiding France to slender 1-0 win over Greece in European qualifiers

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and France superstar Kylian Mbappe added another record to his growing list of accomplishments on Monday, June 19.

Mbappe scored the only goal of the game to help Les Bleus edge Greece 1-0 in their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier at the Stade de France. Didier Deschamps' side were awarded a spot-kick early in the second half, which the talismanic forward missed. However, following a VAR review, the penalty had to be retaken.

This time around, Kylian Mbappe made no mistake and scored past Greece goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos.

The goal was Mbappe's 54th of the 2022-23 season for both club and country, as per the Mirror. This means he is now the top French scorer across a single season, going the late Just Fontaine's 53-goal haul more than 60 years ago.

Fontaine, who passed away at the age of 89 in March this year, managed the feat in the 1957-58 season.

Mbappe, meanwhile, has endured heartbreak with club and country this season, but has been one of the most potent scorers in Europe. The French superstar scored 41 goals in 43 matches across competitions for PSG, who once again failed to win the UEFA Champions League.

In September last year, he scored once in two UEFA Nations League matches for France. He also netted eight times in seven 2022 FIFA World Cup matches, including a hat-trick in the final against Argentina. However, Les Bleus lost the match 4-2 on penalties.

Midway through the second half of the club season, Kylian Mbappe scored twice for France in a Euro 2024 qualifier against the Netherlands in March. He has now added two more goals in as many games for his country this month, also netting in a 3-0 win over Gibraltar on June 16 prior to their match against Greece.

This brings his tally up to 54 goals in 56 matches during the 2022-23 season. Mbappe has also laid out a commendable 13 assists in those games.

Kylian Mbappe inches closer to France men's all-time goal record after scoring against Greece

Kylian Mbappe's goal against Greece on Monday was his 40th for France in just his 70th cap.

He is now just 14 behind Les Bleus' all-time top-scorer Olivier Giroud, who has taken 123 matches for his 54 goals. The duo's current teammate Antoine Griezmann is third on this list with 43 goals from 120 caps.

Thierry Henry (51 goals in 123 matches) and Michel Platini (41 goals in 72 matches) occupy second and fourth place respectively.

Even without the goal, Mbappe was France's best player against Greece. The PSG superstar had two shots on target, completed 85% of his passes, created one big chance and recorded two successful dribbles.

