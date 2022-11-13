Kylian Mbappe snubs PSG teammate Lionel Messi and names Cristiano Ronaldo as his idol in France team's official TikTok

Kylian Mbappe has mentioned PSG teammate Lionel Messi's long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo as his footballing idol in a TikTok released by the France team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In a short video, the 23-year-old France superstar was asked a series of questions, one among which was about his footballing idol.

Without hesitating, Mbappe answered: Cristiano Ronaldo. When asked to pick his favorite teammate, the PSG forward was non-committal and said he had a lot of options.

Media Parisien @MediaParisien



Mbappé sur le tiktok de l’équipe de France Mbappé sur le tiktok de l’équipe de France 😭🇫🇷 https://t.co/b7HviBf8Dv

This season, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi have formed a brilliant connection on the field for PSG. After a slow start to life in Paris, the 7-time Ballon d'Or winner is back to his best and has dictated play on the field for the Ligue 1 giants.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have had contrasting starts to their seasons at Manchester United and PSG respectively

FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2014

While Lionel Messi has been in fine form for PSG, Cristiano Ronaldo has not been at his best for Manchester United. The Portuguese superstar has struggled for both form and fitness and has scored only three goals in 16 appearances this campaign for the Red Devils.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, has been controlling the flow of the game in a slightly withdrawn role. In 12 Ligue 1 appearances, the Argentine superstar has had an incredible 17 goal contributions scoring 7 goals and grabbing a further 10 assists.

FIFA.com @FIFAcom



Giant cutouts of Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi popped up on a local river ahead of the tournament.



12 days to go until #FIFAWorldCup fever has hit KeralaGiant cutouts of Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi popped up on a local river ahead of the tournament.12 days to go until #Qatar2022 #FIFAWorldCup fever has hit Kerala 🇮🇳Giant cutouts of Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi popped up on a local river ahead of the tournament.12 days to go until #Qatar2022 🏆 https://t.co/29yEKQvln5

With the upcoming FIFA World Cup likely to be the last chance for both Ronaldo and Messi, the iconic duo will be determined to put on a stellar show in Qatar.

Kylian Mbappe will be hoping to win his second FIFA World Cup title with France in Qatar

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final

After playing a starring role in the 2018 FIFA World Cup for France, PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe will be determined to get his hands on the World Cup trophy once again.

Arguably the most complete forward in the world at the moment, a strong performance in the World Cup will cement his status as one of the standout players of this generation.

Kylian Mbappé @KMbappe @equipedefrance Toujours un rêve de disputer la plus grande des compétitions avec mon pays. Toujours un rêve de disputer la plus grande des compétitions avec mon pays. 🇫🇷🏆 @equipedefrance https://t.co/X7hXr5d42P

France have a strong squad and the PSG forward will be expected to dovetail with Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema to provide an attacking impetus for Les Bleus.

Still only 23-years-old, Kylian Mbappe seems destined to win multiple Ballon d'Or titles like his idol Cristiano Ronaldo and PSG teammate Lionel Messi.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Chelsea and other EPL GW 16 fixtures! Click here

Poll : Which footballer will end up winning more Ballon d'Or awards? Kylian Mbappe Erling Haaland 0 votes