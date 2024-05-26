Kylian Mbappe speaks after last PSG game, reveals when he'll announce next club amid Real Madrid links

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe opened up on his future after his last game for the club on Saturday (May 25). Following Les Parisiens' 2-1 victory over Lyon in the French Cup final, the 25-year-old said he would wait for the right time to announce his next club.

“To finish with a trophy in a final, there is no better way. It feels really good,” Mbappe told reporters (via Firstpost) after PSG beat Lyon 2-1 in the final in the northern city of Lille.

“All I wanted was to end things well with my club, with a trophy. I think there is a time for everything and I will announce my future club in good time,” he added . “I think it will be in a few days so there is no problem. I don’t know when yet. There are still some details (to be sorted out) but the most important thing was to finish on a high here.”

Mbappe confirmed a week ago that he would leave PSG, with his contract set to expire over the summer. The Ligue 1 giants tried their best to keep him at the club, with president Nasser Al-Khelaifi making a variety of arguments to convince him but to no avail.

The superstar attacker will leave the club as one of their legends. Following a stunning €180 million move from Monaco in 2017, he has made 307 appearances for the side, scoring 256 goals and setting up 108 more.

He is highly likely to join Real Madrid on a free transfer, a club that has been linked with him for a long time. He was close to a move in the summer of 2022, only to sign a further extension with PSG.

Real Madrid set to complete signing to provide competition for Kylian Mbappe

The veteran has impressed for Los Blancos this season.

Real Madrid are set to make veteran striker Joselu's loan deal permanent. According to Sky Sports Germany, Los Blancos will trigger a €1.5 million clause in his deal to bring him over from RCD Espanyol.

Joselu has been a valuable option to lead the line for the Spanish giants this season, bagging 17 goals and three assists in 48 games. He has stepped up in key moments, notably bagging a late brace against Bayern Munich in the Champions League semifinals.

He is expected to provide competition to the incoming Kylian Mbappe, who is set to join on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain. With a strike force including Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid could be a deadly threat to deal with next season.