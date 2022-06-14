Kylian Mbappe asked me if I could come to Paris:  Aurelien Tchoumaeni spoke with 2 France internationals before joining Real Madrid

New Real Madrid signing Auerelien Tchouameni has revealed that Kylian Mbappe asked him to move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer. Tchouameni admittedly shot down his compatriot’s request, stating that he only wanted to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

After failing to lure Kylian Mbappe away from PSG, Real Madrid moved aggressively for AS Monaco midfielder Tchouameni. On June 11, the Whites confirmed that they had signed the defensive midfielder on a six-year deal.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Monaco have accepted a €100 million offer (€80 million plus €20 million in add-ons) from the 14-time European champions to allow the Frenchman to move to the Spanish capital.

Ligue 1 giants PSG were also interested in signing the defensive midfielder in the summer transfer window. At his official unveiling, Tchouameni disclosed the conversation he had with PSG ace Mbappe, revealing why he turned the Parisians down.

He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Kylian Mbappe spoke to me, and asked me if I could come to Paris… but I told him I want to join Real Madrid, my choice was always Madrid - he understood my decision, he’s happy for me.”

Tchouameni also revealed how his junior Eduardo Camavinga reacted to the news of him contemplating a summer switch.

The 22-year-old added:

“Camavinga told me: ‘you have to join us at Real, come there!’”

Aurelien Tchouameni did not hesitate to choose Real Madrid over Kylian Mbappe’s PSG

Unlike the PSG No. 7, who ultimately turned down Los Blancos in favor of extending his stay in Paris, Tchouameni was clear where he wanted to play next.

The new Real Madrid No. 18 admitted that there were advances from other clubs, but asserted that he only wanted to play for “the best club in the world.”

Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 @realmadriden @atchouameni : "Hello everyone. I'm very happy to be here to start my story at Real Madrid, the best club in the world. I'm very happy and we're going to work hard to win more titles for this club. Thanks to the president, my agent and my family for being here. Hala Madrid!" 💬 @atchouameni: "Hello everyone. I'm very happy to be here to start my story at Real Madrid, the best club in the world. I'm very happy and we're going to work hard to win more titles for this club. Thanks to the president, my agent and my family for being here. Hala Madrid!" https://t.co/8d7AAJT4Vg

The France international said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I had the chance to choose other clubs, yes - but as soon as I knew Real Madrid wanted me, I never doubted. I'm really happy to be here, to start a new chapter with the best club in the world.”

The midfielder was one of Monaco’s standout performers in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. His passing, game-reading, and occasional bursts of defense-piercing runs impressed everyone, drawing the attention of every top club, including Madrid.

He took part in 95 games for Monaco across competitions, recording eight goals and seven assists.

