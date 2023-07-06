Kylian Mbappe spotted at billionaire party attended by Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady, Leonardo Di Caprio and more

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe was seen partying with a host of other celebrities at billionaire Michael Rubin's lavish July Fouth party.

With his future at the Parc des Princes still up in the air, the 24-year-old celebrated Independence Day at Rubin's villa on Tuesday (July 4). He was just one of a host of faces from the sporting world, with superstars from football, NFL and basketball all featuring at the party.

Rubin, who is the CEO of Fanatics, hosted his guests at his Hamptons mansion in Long Island. All of Rubin's guests were seen wearing white outfits in keeping with the theme of the party.

Michael Rubin @michaelrubin A literal movie - white party 2023 recap A literal movie - white party 2023 recap https://t.co/1D3vlpCNBq

Mbappe, who has re-emerged on Real Madrid's radar of late, was on hand to snap a picture with NFL legend and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. He was also spotted with NBA superstars Joel Embiid and James Harden, as well as British actor James Corden.

A handful of Hollywood celebrities also graced the event earlier this week. Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio made an appearance, with influencers Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner present too. Music giants Jay Z and Beyonce were also in attendance alongside the likes of Justin Bieber, Travis Scott and Jack Harlow.

Maintaining tradition, the party was graced with a fireworks show as well.

New PSG manager Luis Enrique opines on Kylian Mbappe's future at the Ligue 1 outfit

During his unveiling press conference, PSG manager Luis Enrique was asked to shed light on Kylian Mbappe's future at the club. He replied:

"When I signed, when we talked about the squad, we know that the squad can move. A lot of things can happen. I will keep it private as it's professional secrecy. We will try to form the best squad here."

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi also pitched in on the issue, adding:

"We want Kylian to stay but he can't leave for free. It was our oral agreement and he had expressed it publicly in an interview. So it's not debatable. I was shocked to learn that he intended to leave for free. It's disappointing because he is a fantastic boy, and leaving for free, weakening the biggest French club, it's really not him."

According to L'Equipe, PSG and Mbappe have resumed discussions after the star informed the club that he will not extend his deal beyond 2024. The Parisians have told the player to commit his future to the club by the end of this month or they will look to cash in on him soon.

So far, Mbappe has scored a staggering 212 goals and contributed 98 assists in 260 games across all competitions for the Ligue 1 side. He has helped the Paris team team lift 13 trophies, including five league titles.

