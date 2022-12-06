Kylian Mbappe not spotted in France training as quarter-final clash against England edges closer: Reports

According to Get French Football News, Kylian Mbappe was not spotted in France training ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash against England on Saturday, 10 December.

Mbappe was the architect behind Didier Deschamps' side's emphatic 3-1 win against Poland. He set up Olivier Giroud for the opener.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward scored two magnificent goals during the second half. He beat Wojciech Szczesny at the near post for his first. It was a spectacular effort.

However, his second eclipsed the quality of the first one. After being fed by Marcus Thuram, Mbappe smashed home his second of the game with a curling effort at the far post.

The 23-year-old has now scored nine goals in the FIFA World Cup, more than legends like Diego Maradona and Cristiano Ronaldo. He is also level with Lionel Messi.

However, reports suggest Mbappe is missing from France's training ahead of their quarter-final clash against England.

Get French Football News @GFFN Kylian Mbappé is currently missing from tonight’s training session. (L’Éq) Kylian Mbappé is currently missing from tonight’s training session. (L’Éq)

The report might be worrisome for French fans. Kylian Mbappe is a crucial part of his team's puzzle at the World Cup. The Three Lions have a strong defensive unit. The likes of Harry Maguire and John Stones look in great form. Hence, Didier Deschamps will need his superstar for the last eight clash.

James Maddison backed England star to stop France ace Kylian Mbappe

England Training And Press Conference - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

England star James Maddison backed Kyle Walker to stop France's Mbappe in the quarter-final clash. Walker is pacey and the Three Lions are counting on him to carry out the tough task of keeping Mbappe at bay.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Maddison said (via Sportz Wiki):

“He [Kylian Mbappe] is a fantastic player, one of the best in the world. I’m sure we’ll prepare right to try and stop him. Kyle Walker started right-back in the game against Senegal. He’s one of the best full-backs in the world. I think if anyone can do a job, I think it’s him."

He added:

“But listen, France have a lot of threats, it’s not just Kylian Mbappe. They’re a brilliant team, and that’s why they are reigning champions. We’ve got a lot to be wary of. But the tactical work that we do, the work that goes in on the background will leave us in good stead hopefully, and hopefully we can progress."

