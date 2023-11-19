Kylian Mbappe takes cheeky Gibraltar dig after scoring a hat-trick in France's 14-0 win

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe took a cheeky dig at Gibraltar, who suffered a 14-0 hammering at the hands of France on Saturday, November 18.

During the match, the visiting Gibraltar were reduced to 10 men after Ethan Santos, who scored France's opener (3'), was sent off in the 18th minute. Les Bleus were already 3-0 up before Santos was given his marching orders.

Mbappe, who managed to bag a hat-trick in the fixture, asked an interviewer after the match (via Express):

"There were 9 goalscorers right?"

Responding to the PSG attacker's question, the interviewer responded:

"10. 10 with the Gibraltar player.”

The former Monaco star continued:

"Being down to 10, already with 11 it's complicated for them, but it doesn't take away the credit for us even if we could have been more efficient, it's as much about respecting the opponent as scoring goals.14 [goals] is not bad."

After bagging three in his country's latest UEFA Euro Qualifier, Kylian Mbappe registered his 300th senior career goal. Currently, France are on top of Group B, having won every match of their seven fixtures so far. They're six points ahead of second-placed Netherlands.

Meanwhile, Gibraltar continue to struggle, having lost all their seven matches and are yet to register a point in this qualification campaign.

Mbappe is likely to feature for France in the team's upcoming qualification match against Greece on Tuesday, November 21.

Pundit uncertain of Kylian Mbappe's PSG exit

Kylian Mbappe (via Getty Images)

PSG sensation Kylian Mbappe has been rumored to leave the Ligue 1 club once his contract expires in the summer of 2024. Several European sides have been linked with a move for the Frenchman, including Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Mbappe also has admirers in the Premier League, with certain reports claiming that he could replace Mohamed Salah at Anfield.

Claiming that the 24-year-old is uncertain about his future at the Parc des Princes, RMC Sport pundit Jerome Rothen said (via PSG Talk):

"It’s a certainty Kylian Mbappe has not made his decision. Nothing is decided. He doesn’t know today whether he’s going to stay or go. When I see him and hear him with his teammates, he is much happier than last year. There are still some unmistakable signs. Indeed, anything can happen today."

"I have a feeling. I think everything happening at the club today is making him happy," he added.

So far this season, Mbappe has scored 15 goals and assisted one from 15 appearances across all competitions. His PSG exit could depend on the club's performances in the UEFA Champions League, a trophy he's yet to win with the Parisians.