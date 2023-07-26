Kylian Mbappe vs Lionel Messi: Comparing salary offered by Al-Hilal to PSG and Inter Miami superstars

Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal have recently made large offers to superstars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe to bring them on board. While the Argentine attacker eventually declined and moved to Inter Miami, it remains to be seen if the Frenchman will make a move to the Middle East.

Paris Saint-Germain have made the decision to sell the 24-year-old. He has been left out of the team's pre-season squad after reports claimed that he was unwilling to trigger an extension in his contract. To avoid losing him on a free transfer in the summer of 2024, Les Parisiens have made the player available.

Messi, whose contract with PSG expired in the summer, was handed a massive proposal from Al-Hilal. Reports from Business Today claimed that the team offered close to $665 million per year to lure him to Saudi Arabia.

However, they have gone a step further in their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe. They have already had an offer worth $332 million accepted by PSG and are looking to enter into negotiations with the player. Reports suggest that he could be offered over $775 million in a single year with the team.

CBS Sports reported that Al-Hilal are content with having Mbappe for just a single season. This would enable the Frenchman to become a free agent next season and join Real Madrid, who are believed to be his dream destination.

Following Cristiano Ronaldo's move to the Middle East during the last season, the league has emerged as a lucrative destination for many of Europe's top stars. The likes of Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, and Roberto Firmino have already joined various teams across the league.

Lionel Messi recommended Premier League star to PSG in case of Kylian Mbappe's departure: Reports

Kane could be on the move this summer.

Lionel Messi advised PSG to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane before his departure. According to French outlet After Foot RMC, the Argentine superstar made the suggestion to sign the 29-year-old as there was uncertainty over Kylian Mbappe's future at the club.

The French superstar has declined to extend his stay at the French capital, making him a free agent in 2024. Thus, PSG are willing to let go of the player this window to avoid losing him for no fee next season.

Messi, who became a free agent this season, received lucrative offers from clubs across the globe. He eventually decided to sign a two-and-a-half-year deal with MLS side Inter Miami. He has had an instant impact with his new club, bagging three goals and one assist in his first two appearances.