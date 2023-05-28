Kylian Mbappe wins hearts with kind gesture towards fan who had her nose busted after being hit by PSG superstar’s warm-up shot

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe inadvertently busted a fan's nose during warm-up after his shot hit a lady. The incident took place ahead of the Parisians' Ligue 1 clash at Strasbourg on Saturday (May 27).

Mbappe, though, showed a nice gesture, going to the stands to meet the fan. He also brought her to the pitch. Tge gesture was well-received by the football community.

Christophe Galtier's men, meanwhile, drew 1-1 at Strasbourg to win a record 11th Ligue 1 title. Lionel Messi was the scorer for the Parisians, who have 85 points from 37 games. They have an unassailable four-point lead over second-placed RC Lens with only one game remaining.

While Mbappe didn't score in the away clash, he has been crucial for PSG. The attacker has scored 40 goals and provided ten assists in 42 games across competitions this season. His Ligue 1 record is equally impressive, as the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has bagged 28 goals and provided six assists in 33 games.

How Kylian Mbappe reacted to PSG winning Ligue 1?

The Parisians' 11th Ligue 1 title is the most in competition history. They have dominated the domestic scene in the last decade, and there'sno denying that the capital side are the biggest and most successful in France at the moment.

In Kylian Mbappe, they have one of the best players in the world. The Frenchman has once again been pivotal for the team this season. After his side secured another league win, Mbappe wrote on his Instagram story (via PSG Talk):

“Ladies and gentlemen, the world, the biggest club in France is Paris Saint-Germain."

Mbappe is expected to be the leader of the attack next season. However, despite their domestic dominance, the Parisians have flopped in the UEFA Champions League. Whether the French attacker can help the end their European drought remains to be seen.

Poll : 0 votes