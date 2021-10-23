“Kylian is one of the players who can replace them” – Former PSG boss Laurent Blanc backs Mbappe to replace Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Former PSG and France manager Laurent Blanc has backed Kylian Mbappe to be as great as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the future.

Blanc was asked about who he thinks will be the successors to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the two best players in the world once they retire. The Frenchman immediately picked Kylian Mbappe as a player who he thinks will reach the summit of world football. He said:

"He is very young but has already achieved a lot, and I think he can still progress. Everyone agrees that he still needs to develop, even if he is already doing so well. I believe that two players have marked the last decades of football; Messi and Ronaldo. Unfortunately, time passes. But I think Kylian is one of the players who can replace them."

Kylian Mbappe has shown he has the ability to succeed Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the best player in the world. The Frenchman has already been touted as one of the best strikers in world football and boasts an impressive record for both club and country.

Mbappe has bagged 168 goals and 86 assists in 246 appearances across all club competitions in his career. He also has 19 goals and 18 assists in 51 appearances for the French national team. The PSG star is regarded as both the present and future of French football.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are regarded as two of the greatest players of all time and the two best players of the 21st century. It remains to be seen whether Kylian Mbappe can reach the level of the duo at some point in his career.

"Along with Cristiano Ronaldo – these two are on another planet" - Blanc on Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi teamed up with Kylian Mbappe at PSG this season

Laurent Blanc was also asked about Lionel Messi joining PSG this season and what his arrival means for French football. The Frenchman was quick to praise the Argentine superstar while explaining the impact his arrival will have on France as a whole. He said:

"It is vital for the club because it has the best player in the world now. Along with Ronaldo – these two are on another planet. So, it's an excellent thing for the club and for French football. It's a great opportunity for Messi to play in the French championship because it will also allow young players to learn and play by his side."

