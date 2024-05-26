"Kylian's replacement will be the team" - Luis Enrique details PSG's summer recruitment plans after Kylian Mbappe's exit

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Luis Enrique hinted that the side could look to make a host of additions to replace the outgoing Kylian Mbappe. The Spaniard insisted that despite losing the star attacker, Les Parisiens had the ambition and quality to win the Champions League one day.

This comes after Mbappe announced last week that he would leave PSG at the end of the season. With his contract set to expire, he chose not to renew and will now leave the club for free, with Real Madrid looking to be his most likely destination.

Enrique stated that they will do everything in their capability to fill the void. He said (via press conference):

"How will we replace Mbappe? Four, five, six signings... Whatever we can do. Kylian's replacement will be the team, which with the fans we have and the ambition this club has to win everything we will try in the coming seasons and we will see if we are capable of achieving it.

"It is a great challenge for any player who wants to come here. We want to make history." This club sooner or later will win that long-awaited Champions League. Years may pass, but it will win the Champions League in the future without a doubt."

Mbappe will leave Les Parisiens as one of the legends of the club, ever since joining from AS Monaco in the summer of 2018 reportedly for €180 million. He has made 308 appearances for the side, scoring 256 goals and getting 108 assists.

He played his last game for the side in a 2-1 win over Lyon in the finals of the French Cup, making it a domestic double after they won Ligue 1 as well.

Kylian Mbappe opens up on when he will make an announcement over his future decision

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe said he would announce his new club in a matter of days. This comes after he played his last game for the side, lifting the French Cup with a 2-1 win over Lyon.

He said (via Goal.com):

"Playing for PSG is unique, it’s something strong that I recommend to all those who want to experience greatness in their country by being French. Everything I had here, I'm not going to relive it anywhere else but hey, I'm going to experience something else and I'm sure it will be magical.

"The best thing to do is to finish saying goodbye. All I wanted was to finish well with my club. There is a trophy. There is a time for everything. I will announce my new club in due time. It’s only a few days left so there’s no problem."

Having announced his imminent departure from the club last week on his contract expiry, the 25-year-old is set to join Real Madrid. Los Blancos have had a long-term interest in him but will now sign him for no transfer fee.

While he could not get on the scoresheet, Mbappe leaves PSG as their top scorer with 256 goals. He has won 15 trophies with the club, including seven Ligue 1 titles and four French Cups.