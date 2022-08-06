LA Galaxy inquired about another Barcelona player while negotiating for Riqui Puig – Reports

LA Galaxy inquired about another Barcelona while discussing Riqui Puig's transfer this summer, according to Spanish outlet AS.

The 22-year-old recently completed a move to La Galaxy, signing a three-and-a-half-year contract with the MLS outfit. He struggled for game time last season, managing just 18 appearances across competitions.

Barca have added a buyback clause of around €10 million in his LA Galaxy contract while also inserting a 50 percent sell-on clause.

The American club reportedly inquired about another Barcelona player while negotiating for Puig. The player in question remains unnamed as of now, but he is supposedly considered expendable by the Blaugrana.

The two clubs have shared a strong relationship ever since Sergio Roberto was in talks to join LA Galaxy earlier this year. However, he ended up staying at the Camp Nou and even extended his Barca contract until the summer of 2023.

Xavi, meanwhile, has considerably strengthened his side's midfield this summer. While Franck Kessi arrived on a free transfer from AC Milan, Miralem Pjanic is back at the club following his loan spell at Besiktas.

The La Liga giants, however, could lose Frenkie de Jong. The Netherlands international has been heavily linked with a move to Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea,

Barcelona unable to register summer signings, including Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona's financial crisis over the past couple of years has perhaps been the worst kept secret in football. Despite the club's fragile financial state, they backed Xavi this summer with several high-profile signings.

The Camp Nou outfit roped in Robert Lewandowski, Kessie, Andreas Christensen, Jules Kounde, and Raphinha. However, La Liga have rejected their attempts to register any of those players for the upcoming season, as per Colin Millar of the Mirror. Ousmane Dembele and Roberto, who have signed contract extensions, also can't be registered.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona Ready for the Joan Gamper Trophy! Ready for the Joan Gamper Trophy! 😏 Ready for the Joan Gamper Trophy! 🏆 https://t.co/5pxpCzNkX8

Barca have been asked to raise funds in the next few days if they wish to officially register the seven aforementioned players.

The likes of De Jong, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Memphis Depay have been heavily linked with a move away from the Camp Nou this summer to make room for the new arrivals.

Paul Merson has predicted all the GW 1 fixtures of the Premier League. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far