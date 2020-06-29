‘La Leyenda de Sergio Ramos!’ - Real Madrid captain and legend teases official Amazon Prime documentary

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos has confirmed the release of his new documentary.

Real Madrid are two points ahead of Barcelona at the top of La Liga.

Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid CF looks on during the Liga match against RCD Espanyol

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos has officially announced the release of his second documentary, labelled 'The Legend of Sergio Ramos.'

The Real Madrid star took to Instagram and Twitter to confirm the same, as he stated that the visual text is coming soon on Amazon Prime Video — the same platform that showcased his first documentary.

Earlier in March 2019 when Real Madrid faced-off against AFC Ajax in the Champions League, Ramos was seen accompanied by a group of cameramen continuously monitoring his actions and words. That was the first indication of a film being made on the legendary Real Madrid defender.

Soon, he confirmed that there would be an eight-episode documentary called 'The Heart of Sergio Ramos' on Prime Video.

Also read: Espanyol 0-1 Real Madrid: Rating Los Blancos' players as they pile pressure on Barcelona at the top of the table | La Liga 2019-20

"I really wanted to tell you this," — Real Madrid's Ramos

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos has announced his upcoming documentary on Prime Video

Advertisement

The film captured moments of Real Madrid's 2018/19 season from a unique perspective of a man who has been carrying the team on his shoulders with his impeccable leadership and communication skills for about five years.

It did not just lay emphasis on Real Madrid's campaign, but also displayed Ramos' views and ideas as a footballer and captain of one of Spain's best teams. Further, the documentary gave an insight on the centre-back's life as a father, husband and a human being, away from the spotlight of the Santiago Bernabeu.

⚠️Tenía muchas ganas de contaros esta noticia... y por fin ha llegado el día. Junto a @PrimeVideoES pronto llegará 'La Leyenda de Sergio Ramos'. Espero que os guste. 🎬#LaLeyendaSR pic.twitter.com/Bsa5jSveNb — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) June 29, 2020

During the unveiling of 'The Heart of Sergio Ramos,' he had said:

“I’m excited to be able to show football fans what it takes to be a professional athlete, the responsibility of wearing Real Madrid’s and Spain’s armband and how to juggle that with a normal personal life."

Ramos has been an indispensable figure in the Real Madrid setup for the last 15 years. He has featured in 645 games for Los Blancos, and is showing no signs of slowing down.

The Spain international has won 170 caps for his nation, also lifting the World Cup with them in 2010. He has won an unbelievable 21 trophies with Real Madrid.

In fact, Ramos in enjoying his best-ever goalscoring return in the La Liga for Real Madrid, having already netted eight this campaign. He is just one goal short of his 100th club career goal.

Revealing the release of his documentary, the decorated Real Madrid star exclaimed:

"I have been looking forward to telling you this news... And the day has finally come. 'The Legend of Sergio Ramos' is coming soon to #PrimeVideo. I hope you like it."

Ramos has been in sublime form for Real Madrid since the La Liga restart

This documentary, as the title suggests, may uncover the player's achievements and give a glimpse of what is expected to be a better season for Real Madrid.

They took a two-point lead over Barcelona yesterday, beating basement club Espanyol by 1-0. With six games to go and an apparent unrest in the Blaugrana camp, Real Madrid would feel confident of bringing the La Liga trophy back to the capital. Their next assignment is Getafe at home, on July 2.

Also read: "When I had the ball, Cristiano Ronaldo was always there," says Real Madrid star James Rodriguez