La Liga club plot €5 million move for Real Madrid outcast this summer - Reports

Real Sociedad are planning a €5 million move for their former defender and Real Madrid outcast Alvaro Odriozola this summer, per MARCA. The Spanish right-back has fallen out of favor with Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, prompting him to seek a starting destination away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Following their qualification for the Champions League group stage, Sociedad are already focusing on their squad for the upcoming season. Manager Imanol Alguacil aims to strengthen the team and achieve optimal performance throughout the upcoming campaign.

Sociedad have decided to bring back Odriozola from Madrid as part of their strategy.

The Basque team intends to enter negotiations with Madrid regarding the transfer of the 27-year-old Spain international. The player's lack of inclusion in Ancelotti's plans presents an opportunity for Real Sociedad to secure his services at a reduced price. It is believed that they could acquire the right-back for less than €5 million, providing an attractive proposition for both clubs.

Alvaro Odriozola's arrival at Real Sociedad would mark a return to his boyhood club, having initially joined Real Madrid from the Basque club in 2018. During his time at Madrid, Odriozola has made 49 appearances, scoring three goals and providing 10 assists. Additionally, he gained valuable experience during loan spells at Bayern Munich and Fiorentina.

Real Sociedad aim to add more depth to their squad as they strive to make further progress in the Champions League and maintain a high level of performance in La Liga. With the impending transfer, Madrid would continue their ongoing operation to offload players following the departures of Marco Asensio, Mariano Diaz, Eden Hazard, and Karim Benzema.

Negotiations between Sociedad and Madrid are expected to occur soon as both clubs look to finalize the deal ahead of the upcoming season. The transfer would allow Odriozola to rejuvenate his career and contribute to Real Sociedad's pursuit of success.

Former Napoli midfielder Salvatore Bagni has stated that Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen would only consider a move to Manchester United or Real Madrid.

Bagni believes that Osimhen is not interested in joining any other teams that have been associated with him. This revelation comes as Manchester United and Real Madrid search for a striker.

The Red Devils are currently missing a prominent striker after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, while Madrid are looking to find a suitable replacement for Karim Benzema. Osimhen's impressive record of 59 goals and 14 assists in 101 appearances for Napoli has attracted the attention of these top clubs.

