La Liga giants plotting move for Arsenal star as a free agent signing in the summer - Reports

Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny as a free agent in the summer transfer window. The Egyptian midfielder's contract with the Gunners is set to expire next summer and the Spanish giants can approach him in the January transfer window.

Elneny has struggled for game-time at the Emirates under manager Mikel Arteta, with the signing of Declan Rice in the summer pushing him further down the pecking order.

Mohamed Elneny suffered a serious knee injury last season when he ruptured his ACL with months left on his contract. The Gunners decided to hand him a one-year extension to allow him to get back to full fitness.

Arsenal have not offered Elneny a new contract as he is presently behind Declan Rice, Thomas Partey and Jorginho in the pecking order. His contract situation means that foreign clubs may contact him in January to sign a pre-contract agreement with them.

Atletico Madrid are in search of quality additions and, as per Todo Fichajes (via Caught Offside), are interested in Elneny. Los Colchoneros want Elneny to compete for places in Diego Simeone's side with captain Koke.

Elneny has been an Arsenal player since he joined them from FC Basel in 2016 and has made 159 appearances for the club. The experienced midfielder has also played regularly for his country, appearing 94 times for the African side.

Atletico Madrid will hope that they are able to convince Elneny to leave England, seeing as the Egyptian midfielder has started a grassroots football club in London. Elneny has spent time away from the Gunners on loan in the past, when he joined Besiktas in 2019.

Arsenal reaping rewards of heavy investment in their midfield

Arsenal have invested heavily in their squad in recent transfer windows, spending a significant amount of money to add quality to their team. The Gunners broke their transfer record when they made Declan Rice the most expensive English player ever this summer. The former West Ham captain was signed for a reported fee of £105 million.

The other midfield options at Mikel Arteta's disposal include Partey, Jorginho, Martin Odegaard, Fabio Vieira, and Emile Smith-Rowe. Kai Havertz, who they signed from Chelsea in the summer, has also operated as a midfielder for the Gunners.

Arsenal are currently atop the Premier League standings, having picked up 39 points from their opening 17 matches of the campaign. They will face Liverpool in a potential title-race six-pointer at the weekend as they look to consolidate their lead in the table.