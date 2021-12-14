La Liga giants set to contact Manchester United about potential deal involving Anthony Martial: Reports

According to recent reports, Atletico Madrid are plotting an exchange deal to land Manchester United's Anthony Martial. The two teams will face each other in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Atletico are believed to be great admirers of the Frenchman and are willing to make the necessary arrangements to land him as early as the January transfer window. Anthony Martial has featured in just 10 games for Manchester United this season, scoring just one goal so far.

Reports suggest the Colchoneros will reach out to Manchester United at the end of this month to discuss further proceedings.

Furthermore, Manchester United are also interested in a potential swap deal to bolster their squad. Ralf Rangnick has been asked about Martial's desire to leave Manchester United at the end of the season. Here's what he said:

“I don't communicate with agents via the media and press. The player hasn't spoken with me or us about it.”

Anthony Martial given green light to leave Manchester United

It is believed that Anthony Martial is keen to stay in the Premier League, with Arsenal said to be involved in signing the player as well.

Atletico Madrid had previously shown interest in the French forward but they preferred bagging Antoine Griezmann instead. Despite their bleak financial conditions, Barcelona might also be interested in Martial due to their lack of attacking options.

Be that as it may, the 25-year-old has over three years left on his Manchester United contract. The Red Devils have priced him at £40million as the Frenchman picks up close to £250,000-a-week.

Martial has been trying to assert himself as Manchester United's No.9. However, the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at the club, coupled with fierce competition from Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood, means chances are going to be tough to come by.

“He just needs to play. He doesn’t want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon”. Anthony Martial wants to leave Man United in January, his agent Philippe Lamboley told @SkySportsNews : “Anthony wishes to leave the club in January”. 🔴 #MUFC “He just needs to play. He doesn’t want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon”. Anthony Martial wants to leave Man United in January, his agent Philippe Lamboley told @SkySportsNews: “Anthony wishes to leave the club in January”. 🔴 #MUFC“He just needs to play. He doesn’t want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon”. https://t.co/R4e5C8T96T

Martial scored seven goals in 36 appearances last season. The January transfer should present new opportunities for him as he struggles to find himself in the playing XI.

Martial has tried his best to be a part of Manchester United's plans. From the looks of it though, only a move away from Old Trafford will get the Frenchman some playing time.

Meanwhile, an influx of COVID-19 positive results in the Manchester United camp, their match with Brentford has been postponed until further notice.

