La Liga to investigate Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham's alleged insult aimed at Man United loanee Mason Greenwood, with help of lip-reader - Reports

According to SER, La Liga have hired a lip-reader to investigate Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham's alleged insult aimed at Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood.

The incident took place during the La Liga clash between Los Blancos and Getafe on Thursday (February 1). Bellingham allegedly called the on-loan Getafe attacker a 'rapist'.

Getafe have launched a complaint against Bellingham with La Liga's representatives present. Spanish football's governing body have hired an expert lip-reader to get to the bottom of the case.

Jeremy Freeman, a professional lip-reader, has shared his take on the incident, telling Daily Mail that Bellingham used the word 'rapist' (via GOAL):

“After carefully analysing the clip, I am 97 per cent confident that the spoken word is ‘rapist’, particularly when considering the context in which it was used. The visual cues of the lips indicate the presence of the 'R' and 'P' sounds, and the word appears to end sharply.

"Additionally, the speaker seems to have a pronounced Brummie accent, which I factored into my interpretation. Given the clarity of these visual markers and the absence of any viable alternative interpretation, I am quite certain of this conclusion.”

Real Madrid won the game 2-0, courtesy of a brace from Joselu to return to the La Liga . They have 57 points from 22 games and lead second-placed Girona by two points.

"The team is motivated" - Real Madrid boss after Getafe win

Real Madrid put on a commanding display against Getafe, dominating with 59% possession.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti said that quality players made the difference and that the group is 'motivated' (via Los Blancos' website):

"We are in good spirits, and the team is motivated. We fought and battled, and we handled the game very well, which wasn't easy. Getafe play football with a lot of challenges and aerial balls. We had a lot of presence on the pitch because we have very strong players."

Real Madrid have a scintillating showdown coming up next as they take on city rivals Atletico Madrid in the Madrid derby on Sunday (February 4) at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Rojiblancos are third in La Liga with 47 points from 22 games.

