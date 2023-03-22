La Liga president Javier Tebas has called for the removal of Joan Laporta from his position as Barcelona president, stating that Laporta should be removed by the President of the Spanish Federation (RFEF). This comes after a series of public insults and jabs made by both parties.

He said via Onda Cero:

“Laporta should be removed from his position at Barcelona by the President of the Spanish Federation (RFEF).''

Tebas, who has openly expressed his loathing for the Catalan giants, has even made a new rule to stop the club from registering Gavi’s new contract. He has also claimed that he would do everything possible to stop Barca from making signings in the summer.

In response to Tebas' comments, Laporta has accused him of promoting a reputational campaign against the club and himself. He also recalled Tebas's opposition to Lionel Messi's registration with Barcelona in 2005, citing his animosity towards the club.

“I would also like to say that Mr. Tebas has already come to the fore again. Some had already warned us that Tebas seemed to be promoting a reputational campaign against Barça and against me. The mask has come off,” Laporta said.

This isn't the first time the Catalan giants and La Liga have clashed since Laporta took over as club president. However, the beef is expected to take a nastier turn in the coming days, as Tebas' latest comments indicate a more serious stance against Barca.

Laporta, who is currently in his second stint as president at Spotify Camp Nou, is widely regarded as the best president the club has had. He managed to keep the La Liga club financially afloat during his first tenure, which is why his removal from his position is unlikely to be welcomed by the club's supporters.

Until Barcelona find a suitable financial solution to their problems or Tebas stops mending the rules to create new issues for the club, this beef will likely continue. It remains to be seen what action the RFEF will take in response to Tebas' call for Laporta's removal.

Barcelona set to sign Athletic Bilbao defender Inigo Martinez on a free transfer this summer

Barcelona are reportedly closing in on the signing of 31-year-old central defender Inigo Martinez, as per Gerard Romero via BR Football.

B/R Football @brfootball Barcelona have reached an agreement to sign 31-year-old central defender Iñigo Martínez on a free this summer if financial fair play allows, per @gerardromero Barcelona have reached an agreement to sign 31-year-old central defender Iñigo Martínez on a free this summer if financial fair play allows, per @gerardromero https://t.co/MOWwHP8Rir

The Catalan club has agreed terms with the player's representatives to sign him on a free transfer this summer, subject to financial fair play regulations.

Martinez, who currently plays for Athletic Bilbao, has been a key figure in their defense since joining in 2018.

The experienced defender could provide much-needed depth and stability to Barca's backline, an area of concern in recent seasons.

