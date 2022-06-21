La Liga side need to sell players to complete signing of Arsenal outcast this summer: Reports

After spending the 2021-22 campaign on loan to La Liga side Real Betis, Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin is determined to sign permanently for them. However, the deal is more complicated than it looks. The player will only get his wish if the Andalusian club are able to get some players off their wage books.

Fichajes has reported that Betis' economic conditions are not the healthiest at this point. Pushing for a deal to sign Bellerin on Arsenal's demands is not a feasible option for them. The 27-year-old was an important player under Manuel Pellegrini last season as he made 32 appearances across competitions and provided five assists.

The Spaniard has another year left on his Arsenal contract but is unwilling to continue at the Emirates and has his mind set on a transfer to Betis. Fichajes also reported that the player has already rejected offers from Italy, although he is aware that his loan club will have problems cracking a deal for him.

AFTV @AFTVMedia



Arsenal want a fee of over £8 million but the defender is desperate to return back to Spain.



#Bellerin #Arsenal #AFC Hector Bellerin is willing to waiver his £100,000-a-week contract on his mission to join Real Betis!Arsenal want a fee of over £8 million but the defender is desperate to return back to Spain. Hector Bellerin is willing to waiver his £100,000-a-week contract on his mission to join Real Betis! 📝Arsenal want a fee of over £8 million but the defender is desperate to return back to Spain. 🇪🇸#Bellerin #Arsenal #AFC https://t.co/YsPJDovLAz

Pellegrini also considers Bellerin a priority target and wants to sign him as soon as possible to avoid a long drawn-out saga. Sporting Director Antonio Cordon is putting the work behind the scenes in order to come up with a deal that pleases all sides.

Arsenal right-back ready to take a paycut to secure the move of his choice

In his season-long loan spell, Bellerin helped the Andalusian club win the Copa Del Rey and was visibly heart-broken after playing his last game for them. Over the course of last year, the Spaniard has also fallen down the pecking order in Mikel Arteta's squad, with Takehiro Tomiyasu nailing the starting berth as right-back.

Cedric Soares is also staying at Arsenal, which means there is greater competition for Bellerin. Nonetheless, Real Betis have been the club of his dreams and he is ready to take a massive paycut to secure a transfer there.

Radio Sevilla suggested, via The Sun, that the 27-year-old has agreed verbal terms with the Spanish club on a contract that will see him earn £34,000-per-week.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK An emotional Hector Bellerin sat on Real Betis' pitch long after the game had finished in what could be his final home game for the club before returning to Arsenal 🥺 An emotional Hector Bellerin sat on Real Betis' pitch long after the game had finished in what could be his final home game for the club before returning to Arsenal 🥺💚 https://t.co/hidjfi3XWs

If this is true, then the Spaniard must be desperate to play for Pellegrini's side because he's quiting his 110,000-per-week package at Arsenal. Estadio Deportivo have even reported that Bellerin is ready to terminate the final year of his contract at the Emirates to move to Betis. This decision will see him incur a loss of £5.7m in wages as well.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far