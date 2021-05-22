La Liga table 2020-21: Latest standings as Atletico Madrid beat Real Madrid to the title 

The 2020-21 La Liga title was decided on matchday 38, as Atletico Madrid sealed the league title after a nervy 2-1 victory against Real Valladolid. Los Rojiblancos went behind after Oscar Plano broke the deadlock in the first half, but they staged a stunning comeback after the interval to win the league title over Real Madrid by two points.

Angel Correa restored parity on the night with a fantastic solo effort, as he slotted the ball into the bottom corner with the outside of his boot after a clever piece of play outside the penalty area. 10 minutes later, it was former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez who turned out to be the matchwinner on the night, as he scored with his weaker foot for what turned out to be a priceless Atletico Madrid goal.

❤️🤍 𝗢𝘁𝗿𝗮 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮 𝗱𝗲 𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗹𝗮 𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗮: #CampeonesPartidoAPartido pic.twitter.com/Y4TUsUP2au — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) May 22, 2021

Real Madrid remained alive in the title race until the dying embers of the game, as they staged a stunning comeback against Villarreal to win 2-1 at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium. Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid kicked off their respective games simultaneously, so the title race turned out to be one for the ages on matchday 38.

La Liga 2020-21: Late drama sees nervy end to thrilling title race between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid dethroned Real Madrid to win the La Liga title. Credit: BBC Sport

A few months ago, Atletico Madrid were 13 points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the table and looked like they'd comfortably get their hands on the domestic crown for the first time since 2014. However, Diego Simeone's side endured a series of underwhelming results, as Barcelona and Real Madrid were given a fighting chance at the business end of the season.

Nevertheless, Atletico Madrid kept their cool in the last few weeks of the season and got over the finish line, as Luis Suarez spearheaded them to a sensational La Liga triumph. The Uruguayan striker scored 21 goals in La Liga and has been one of the best strikers in Europe this season after his unexpected move from Barcelona.

Look what it means to Luis Suarez 😢❤️



(via @LaLigaEN)pic.twitter.com/KgAI0B9GmL — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 22, 2021

As for Real Madrid, it remains to be seen what happens with Zinedine Zidane. The Frenchman could reportedly leave the club in the coming weeks, as he continues to be liked to the Juventus job. Ronald Koeman's Barcelona future also hangs in the balance, with new president Joan Laporta believed to be re-evaluating his options.

The 2020-21 La Liga season has been an exciting one and is set to conclude tomorrow, with two games set to be played on the final day of an eventful campaign.

