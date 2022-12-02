La Liga and UFC announce promotional partnership to engage with fans of both sports across the world

La Liga and UFC have announced a promotional partnership to engage fans of both sports across the world.

Before the start of the 2022-23 season, the Spanish league had a tie-up with the Ultimate Fighting Championship. UFC fighters Brandon Moreno and Ilia Topuria traveled to Spain to meet with members of the Atletico Madrid and Valencia squads.

The new tie-up will see the UFC produce social media content with the Spanish league to raise awareness about their respective sports among fans across both sports.

La Sueur @LaSueur_off



En tout cas Brandon Moreno lui ne sait pas lequel choisir Plutôt Real ou Atletico Madrid ?En tout cas Brandon Moreno lui ne sait pas lequel choisir Plutôt Real ou Atletico Madrid ? En tout cas Brandon Moreno lui ne sait pas lequel choisir 😅 https://t.co/RjVAipzaiY

Adrian Segovia, head of content and distribution for La Liga North America, said (via MARCA):

"Hispanics make up a significant percentage of the population in the United States and are at the heart of both La Liga North America and the UFC's fanbases. Our focus will be finding commonalities within the La Liga and UFC communities and providing value-add opportunities to enhance fan access and create relatable, engaging content."

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra | Official: La Liga and UFC have announced a major partnership. | Official: La Liga and UFC have announced a major partnership. 🚨| Official: La Liga and UFC have announced a major partnership. https://t.co/4WMgGNPODZ

David Shaw, the UFC's senior vice president of content, said:

"LaLiga is one of the greatest and most popular football leagues in the world, and we're excited to explore the opportunities to cross promote our sport to their incredible fan base.

"UFC has a significant Hispanic fan base in the United States, not to mention millions more in Spain, and this relationship is way for us to engage more with those fans while creating additional value for our broadcast partners, like ESPN+ in the U.S., by helping to drive viewership of our live events."

La Liga president speaks about Lionel Messi's return to Barcelona

Poland v Argentina: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

With Lionel Messi's contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) set to expire in the upcoming summer, a return to Barcelona might be on the cards for the superstar.

Javier Tebas, president of La Liga, recently said (via PSG Talk):

“It depends on what Messi earns, I don’t know what Messi wants…firstly, that he wants to leave PSG, secondly that PSG let him leave and thirdly, it depends on what Messi earns, right? It all depends on those circumstances.

"And if all three are given and it is an affordable amount for FC Barcelona, which is within economic control, he will be signed. But everything will depend on what Messi earns. If it’s what he was earning when he left, no.”

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Lionel Messi has 𝙉𝙀𝙑𝙀𝙍 been eliminated in the group stages of a tournament in his entire career for club & country 🤯 Lionel Messi has 𝙉𝙀𝙑𝙀𝙍 been eliminated in the group stages of a tournament in his entire career for club & country 🤯 https://t.co/TcNTYD2yeY

Meanwhile, Messi will be preparing to take on Australia in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 with his Argentina squad on December 3.

Get Belgium vs Croatia Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes