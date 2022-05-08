"Lack of execution and discipline" - Thomas Tuchel furious with Chelsea players after 2-2 draw against Wolves

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has criticized his players following their 2-2 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Blues hosted Bruno Lage's side at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday (May 7).

Following a goalless first half, Romelu Lukaku put Tuchel's troops ahead from the penalty spot in the 56th minute with his first league goal since December 2021. The Belgian doubled their lead two minutes later with another neat finish.

Just as they looked set for a fairly comfortable victory, the Blues let their advantage slip away. Substitute Francisco Trincao's excellent finish got Wolves back into the game in the 79th minute.

Chelsea had hoped to hold on but some poor marking in the box saw Conor Coady head home unchallenged in the seventh minute of injury time.

Speaking after the game, a visibly upset Tuchel was heavily critical of his players' errors and inability to add to their 2-0 lead. He said (as quoted by A Stamford Bridge Too Far):

"It's about the structure and where you lose the ball. The opponent takes a crazy approach because they have nothing to lose and we could not score the third goal. The pass is missing, the dribbling is wrong, the decision is wrong."

The German went on to lament a "lack of discipline and execution" during the match:

"So at some point we played like we were 2-0 down rather than 2-0 up. I need to watch it again, but it was a lack of execution of discipline and execution of the match plan throughout a whole half and we get punished for it."

Chelsea's recent run will be a major cause of concern for Thomas Tuchel

The defining characteristics of Chelsea last season were their defensive solidity and ability to string together a consistent run of results. However, they have missed both of those elements in recent weeks.

Tuchel's side have played 10 matches across competitions since the beginning of April and have won just four times, while suffering as many losses. They have managed just three clean sheets and conceded a concerning 17 goals.

The Blues are suddenly only four points ahead of fourth-placed Arsenal in the Premier League. If results don't improve, they could also end up being a part of the scrap for a top-four finish, which also involves Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea will next play Leeds United at Elland Road in the league on May 11 before contesting the FA Cup final against Liverpool on May 14.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar