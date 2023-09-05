“Lack of respect” - Sevilla ultras release statement against Sergio Ramos’ signing

Sergio Ramos is back with Sevilla, the club where his journey to football stardom began. While many view this homecoming as exciting, a section of Sevilla's ultras - deepcore supporters - has expressed deep resentment.

Nearly two decades ago, Ramos traded the Sevilla jersey for that of Real Madrid, leaving behind a lot of disappointment. His departure back in 2005 marked a contentious point in his relationship with Sevilla's dedicated fan base.

Upon his return, Ramos couldn't hold back his emotions as he released a heartfelt video apology to the Sevilla faithful. Despite these gestures, the Biris Norte - a group of hardcore ultras at the club - have not been moved.

Expand Tweet

According to Football Espana, the group published a stern statement, criticizing not just Sergio Ramos but also the very idea of his re-signing. They dubbed it a:

"Lack of respect towards the values that have made this club great."

According to the Biris Norte, the blame for this perceived sacrilege lies heavily on the shoulders of president Jose Castro and sporting director Victor Orta. The group accused these key figures of prioritizing "personal or financial interests" over the sanctity of the club's values.

In the message, most of their fury was targeted at the decision-makers of the club, as they hardly focused on Sergio Ramos directly. Nonetheless, their expression of contempt could turn into targeted hostility toward the legendary center-back as the season progresses.

Sergio Ramos makes a heartfelt apology, but Sevilla fans remain torn

After years of contention and multiple on-field clashes, Sergio Ramos issued a heartfelt apology, looking for reconciliation with the fans of Sevilla, his boyhood club. The root of the tension dates back to 2005, when Ramos transferred to Real Madrid on the last day of the transfer window for a €27m fee.

This move sparked the inaugural rift between the iconic player and the Sevilla hardcore fans. The episode was further inflamed by the then Sevilla president, Jose Maria del Nido, who openly called Ramos dishonest for indicating he wished to stay while paying his own release clause.

The situation took a major turn in 2018 when Ramos, playing against Sevilla for Real Madrid, scored a brace of goals. While celebrating towards the fans, who did not like him, Ramos drew a volley of insults from the stands, with some throwing objects.

Expand Tweet

The incident even led to a temporary closure of a portion of the stand and drew a complaint from the club to the Anti-Violence Committee. But now, back in the Sevilla fold, Ramos has pushed to mend these broken fences, emphasizing (via Football Espana):

"I think I’ve made mistakes and I want to take the opportunity to apologise and apologise to any Sevilla player who has felt offended by things and gestures I could have done at the time. We are all in the same boat, we are all from the same family and we have too many people outside to fight amongst ourselves."

Beyond verbal reconciliation, Sergio Ramos has made material sacrifices. The 37-year-old has accepted a considerable reduction in salary to facilitate his return. It is a move that comes at a time when Sevilla are off to a rocky start in La Liga, facing defeats in their first three outings.