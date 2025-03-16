LaLiga chief Javier Tebas responds to Carlo Ancelotti's complaints about Real Madrid's match scheduling with social media post

Following Real Madrid's 2-1 victory against Villarreal on Saturday, Carlo Ancelotti criticized the league schedule, and now, LaLiga president Javier Tebas has responded. The match took place fewer than 72 hours after Los Blancos’ grueling Champions League Round of 16 second leg against Atletico Madrid.

After beating Villarreal, Ancelotti complained about the insufficient recovery time his squad had been given (via Football Espana):

"It’s the last time we’re going to play before 72 hours. We are never going to do it again. We have asked La Liga twice to change the schedule and nothing has happened. This is the last time we played a game without 72 hours of rest. We won’t play if it happens again."

Tebas denied these claims on social media, pointing out that Real Madrid themselves also made similar adjustments. Club director Emilio Butragueno had moved their match against Leganes from 4:15 pm (CET) to 9:00 pm on March 29 to provide Real Madrid players with more rest after the international break.

However, this will mean that the next match - their Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Real Sociedad, will be played less than 72 hours later, on April 1. Javier Tebas explained (via Football Espana):

“Carlo, I’m sure Emilio told you that LaLiga had scheduled the next matchday of Leganes for Saturday at 4:15 PM to give you more time before the semi-final against Real Sociedad.

"But Emilio asked LaLiga’s competition director to change it to 9:00 PM—surely with your knowledge and authorization, I imagine—to benefit those coming from the FIFA round. And now we have less than 72 hours between the final whistle of Saturday’s match and the start of Tuesday’s semi-final! May the best qualify for the final!”

Real Madrid are seated at the top of the LaLiga table, with 60 points from 28 games.

Real Madrid go top of LaLiga with comeback win over Villarreal

Real Madrid climbed to the summit of La Liga with a vital 2-1 win over Villarreal at El Madrigal on Saturday, March 15. Despite conceding early to Juan Foyth’s goal in the seventh minute, Los Blancos struck back when Kylian Mbappe found the net twice in quick succession.

The French forward scored in the 17th minute after Brahim Díaz’s blocked shot fell to him. He was clinical again in the 23rd, after receiving a precise through ball from Lucas Vázquez. His two goals have taken his league tally to 20 for the season.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team now stands three points clear of Barcelona, who have two matches in hand. As the title race heats up, all eyes now turn to the Blagurana’s meeting with Atletico Madrid away on Sunday, which could jostle the standings even further.

