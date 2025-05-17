LaLiga club considering legal action over Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr's recent documentary: Reports

Valencia are reportedly considering legal action against Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. They claim that the Brazilian's new documentary unfairly shows their fans as racists.

As per a report in Mundo Deportivo, Vinicius Jr could be set for a legal battle with Valencia because of his Netflix documentary, Baila Vini. The Spanish side are not happy being portrayed as racists and say it is misleading.

The Real Madrid star announced the release of his documentary this week, writing on Instagram:

"A 24-year-old having a documentary sounds weird, right? My career is far from over, a biography now wouldn't make sense. But I reflected and saw that I already had something to say, there was already a story to tell. May it inspire. Smile is my identity. Today, I jokingly recount the childhood woes. That was a tough one, though. Tears well up the eyes just thinking what my life would be like without football. Thank you to everyone who allowed me to experience it all."

The show has footage of Valencia fans chanting against the Brazilian, which the club disputes. The documentary shows that Vinicius Jr was targeted with 'Mono, Mono' chants, which means 'Monkey, Monkey' in English, but the club insists that it was 'Tonto, Tonto', which stands for 'Idiot, Idiot'.

Valencia admitted and condemned the racist behavior of three fans, but claimed that the whole community was being portrayed unfairly. They added that the documentary also damages the club's name worldwide.

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr called out racism in LaLiga in 2023

Vinicius Jr was furious with the racism he faced in Spain and called out LaLiga publicly in 2023.

He wrote in a post on social media:

"It wasn't the first time, nor the second, nor the third. Racism is normal in LaLiga. The competition thinks it's normal, the [Spanish Football] Federation does too and the opponents encourage it. I'm so sorry. The championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano [Ronaldo] and [Lionel] Messi today belongs to racists.

"A beautiful nation, which welcomed me and which I love, but which agreed to export the image of a racist country to the world. I'm sorry for the Spaniards who don't agree, but today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists. And unfortunately, for everything that happens each week, I have no defence. I agree. But I am strong and I will go to the end against racists. Even if far from here."

Vinicius Jr was also targeted by Atletico Madrid fans with racist chants and dolls.

