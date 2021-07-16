La Liga refuse to help Barcelona register Lionel Messi

La Liga president Javier Tebas has refused to tweak the league's financial rules to help Barcelona register Lionel Messi. The Catalan club are actively trying to reduce their wage bill in order to register new signings, as well as the Argentine, who is a free agent after his contract expired in the summer.

Messi is, however, expected to remain at Barcelona. He was a target for Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, while Inter Milan were also rumored to be in the race to sign the Argentine.

#Messi = 🤯



First player in major international tournament history to be:



🐐 Tournament champion

🐐 Player of the Tournament

🐐 Top scorer

🐐 Top assister pic.twitter.com/tXmXr97aiS — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 11, 2021

While speaking to Radio Marca, Tebas was quizzed on the league's stance on keeping Messi in Spain. Tebas said Barcelona would not be treated any differently to the other clubs in Spain.

"No, I won't [turn a blind eye] for Messi, it's impossible. There are many workers [at LaLiga] and in the economic control [department] as well. This is a right that the clubs have and we have to safeguard the integrity of LaLiga," Tebas said. "We often have to explain [the economic controls] to agents and players because they don't know about it or think clubs are deceiving them, and we've had to explain it in recent years."

"We'll have to analyse everything properly, because if there are dismissals for economic reasons but then they bring in Messi and others... we'd have to look into that.

"Right now I can only give my opinion, and that is that it is odd that there has been no offer [for Messi] from Manchester City or Paris Saint-Germain. And I firmly believe there isn't and that the player wants to stay."

Lionel Messi agrees new deal at Barcelona

Reports in Spain last night suggested Barcelona have agreed a new deal with Lionel Messi. They claim the Argentine will sign a five-year extension with his wages reducing by 50%.

Messi will sign a new contract at Barcelona at the end of the month, reports @sport 📝



They claim Messi will take a 50% reduction in salary but the 34-year-old will sign for FIVE more years 💥 pic.twitter.com/egz8PdRa38 — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 14, 2021

Barcelona still need to get a few players off their books before they can register Messi though.

