Lamine Yamal responds after Wojciech Szczesny suggests it was ‘mistake’ to copy his blonde hairstyle at Barcelona

Lamine Yamal has joked that Wojciech Szczesny had the second-best hairstyle after his at Barcelona. The teenager reposted the Instagram story by the goalkeeper, who had dyed his hair blonde.

The Barcelona youngster reshared the story and simply added "Top 2 after me, not bad jaja". Szczesny was the fourth player to go blonde in recent months after Gavi and Robert Lewandowski followed Yamal.

However, the blonde look lasted just a few hours for Szczesny as his wife made him change it since she did not like it. The goalkeeper went on to joke that she did not like the dark shade either, and he had to shave his hair.

The Polish star joined Barcelona in the middle of the 2024/25 season after Marc-Andre Ter Stegen suffered an ACL injury. The former Arsenal star was brought in until the end of the season, but his impressive display saw the Catalan side extend his deal by two years.

Soon after signing the new contract. Szczesny spoke to Foot Truck via Mundo Deportivo about the difference between Barcelona and his previous club, Juventus, and said:

"At Juve, everything was different. Here you play and train in a completely different way. In small games, everyone is close, you can predict in advance where the player passes and the position of the defenders. These games can be useful to improve footwork, because it is much easier there, since everyone wants the ball. There's also a cultural shift: I'm under constant pressure during training, everyone runs towards me. You can't waste time, because if everyone wants the ball, someone is open."

Szczesny is set to be the backup option for the upcoming season as the Catalan side have signed Joan Garcia from local rivals Espanyol. They also have Ter Stegen back, but the German star's future hangs in the balance.

Barcelona star gives bold advice to Lamine Yamal

Wojciech Szczesny spoke to Foot Truck in a recent interview and said that there was no 'red flag' in Lamine Yamal. He wants the Barcelona star to remain focused and not go down the path of Neymar, and said via GOAL:

"I believe everyone has their own path, and as of today, I don't see anything in Lamine Yamal that would raise a red flag. I believe his approach to football, to life, makes him the player he is. It's a bit like you can't change a person's temperament. Someone today might say, for example, that Neymar could have achieved much more in football if he had a different attitude. If Neymar had a different attitude to football, to life, he wouldn't be the Neymar who puts on such a show."

Lamine Yamal turns 18 this week and is expected to inherit Lionel Messi's iconic no.10 shirt at Barcelona.

