"Lampard kept his word!" EPL star Giroud renews commitment to Chelsea

Giroud has made peace with his role at Chelsea

EPL striker Olivier Giroud has provided fresh details on Chelsea's training preparations ahead of the much-awaited restart of the 2019/20 edition of the EPL on the 17th of June.

The French forward was desperate for a move away from the EPL earlier this year but has now established himself as a pivotal part of Frank Lampard's side. Giroud's return from injury proved to be eventful as he filled in for Tammy Abraham and put in more than a few decent performances.

Giroud cut a frustrated figure at the start of the EPL and made his intentions clear right from the get-go. The striker was left out of several EPL games by the new Chelsea manager and had his heart set on a move away from Stamford Bridge in the winter transfer window.

"I was supposed to leave in the January transfer window because I wasn’t playing much and I needed more game time to make the France squad for Euro 2020. I very nearly left the club but I really think that God wanted me to stay at Chelsea."

There is intense competition for places at Chelsea

Frank Lampard convinced Giroud to stay with Chelsea by promising the Frenchman more playing time in the EPL.

"The manager told me that he couldn’t let me leave because he didn’t have anyone to replace me. Everyone knows what happened so I won’t go back over it but the coach spoke to me privately and told me that he’d give more games."

EPL striker Olivier Giroud focussed on Chelsea stay

Giroud scores a crucial goal for Chelsea

Giroud's path into Chelsea's first team has been blocked by a hugely talented Tammy Abraham this season. The English striker is a part of the new wave of young talent in the EPL. Frank Lampard has made the most from the likes of Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount and has given them plenty of exposure in the EPL this season.

Tammy Abraham suffered an ankle injury in January and Giroud was called up to fill in for the young striker. The former Arsenal hitman had an immediate impact in the first team and scored important goals to further strengthen Chelsea's position in the EPL table.

"We were up against Tottenham, one of our main challengers for a Champions League place. I played and I scored. I kept my place in the side and then I found the net again against Everton."

Olivier Giroud’s first Premier League goal of the season 🙌



But what about the pass from Jorginho 😍pic.twitter.com/KzQTjC2tus — Goal (@goal) February 24, 2020

Giroud's excellent performances and his vast EPL experience have virtually guaranteed him a place in Chelsea's squad. While the French forward will still have to compete with a talented Tammy Abraham for game-time, Olivier Giroud is confident that he can live up to Frank Lampard's expectations and do the job for his club.

"He kept his word and what then mattered to me was proving to him that he could count on me when I was called upon."

Frank Lampard may place his faith in Tammy Abraham but will need the services of the experienced Olivier Giroud, particularly if he wants to succeed in the EPL as well as the Champions League next season.

Every top team benefits from having two world-class strikers and with Giroud providing able support to the much younger Tammy Abraham, Chelsea may well find themselves within touching distance of silverware next season.