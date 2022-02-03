"Lampard would look in his direction" – Transfer expert claims Everton could target move for Chelsea forward

Transfer expert Dean Jones has claimed that Everton could target Chelsea striker Armando Broja in the summer with Frank Lampard now in charge of the Toffees.

Everton confirmed the appointment of Chelsea legend Frank Lampard as their new manager on transfer deadline day, which seems to have drastically changed the moods of the Goodison Park faithful.

Lampard was understood to be a key factor behind the arrivals of Donny van de Beek on loan from Manchester United and Dele Alli permanently from Spurs.

It is strongly believed that Lampard could work his magic again this summer to bolster the Everton squad at his disposal.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #EFC Ashley Cole has left Chelsea. Former left back joins Frank Lampard’s backroom staff at Everton. Ashley Cole has left Chelsea. Former left back joins Frank Lampard’s backroom staff at Everton. 🔵🤝 #EFC https://t.co/0N2uhy2FOy

Speaking to GiveMeSport, transfer insider Dean Jones has claimed that Lampard could be planning to raid Chelsea in the summer for the signature of Armando Broja.

The transfer guru said:

"Broja, there’s no way Lampard doesn't come into that conversation straight away. He knows him, think he gave him his debut. If he was genuinely available, Lampard would look in his direction."

Broja has been impressive this season while on loan at Southampton and the Saints are understood to be keen to make the deal permanent.

Leeds United are also among the admirers of the Albanian international and could go head to head with Ralph Hasenhüttl's side.

Is Broja likely to leave Chelsea?

Despite spending so much money on top-class strikers over the years, the striker curse at Stamford Bridge refuses to go away.

The Blues are yet to see their club record signing Romelu Lukaku fire and Timo Werner's luck in front of goal has also not improved.

Armando Broja seems to have the potential to solve Thomas Tuchel's headache. The Blues would be wise to at least provide him with an opportunity to make the number nine position his own.

Chelsea have lost so many talented players over the years due to their poor loan policy. Thanks to Lampard, so many of the youth graduates of the club are now first team players at the club.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #SaintsFC



Let's see Chelsea position - as Thomas Tuchel is a big admirer of Broja. "He's our player", Tuchel said few days ago. Understand Southampton are now expected to launch a £25m record bid for Albanian striker Armando Broja. Proposal to be submitted soon.Let's see Chelsea position - as Thomas Tuchel is a big admirer of Broja. "He's our player", Tuchel said few days ago. Understand Southampton are now expected to launch a £25m record bid for Albanian striker Armando Broja. Proposal to be submitted soon. ⚪️🔴 #SaintsFC Let's see Chelsea position - as Thomas Tuchel is a big admirer of Broja. "He's our player", Tuchel said few days ago. https://t.co/LvkrF0uypu

Tuchel was full of praise for Broja when asked about the interest in the 20-year-old following his impressive performance at St. Mary's Stadium.

He said:

"Armando's getting better and better, he's a very unique player with unique strengths in his game - he has speed, he's robust and he’s a goalscorer."

Whether Broja gets his chance at Stamford Bridge next season remains to be seen. However, interest from Lampard, the manager who gave him his Blues debut, would be too good to turn down from the youngster's point of view.

