"Lampard is the right man" - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti backs Chelsea's new interim coach to do 'great job' at the London club

Carlo Ancelotti has backed Frank Lampard to keep the Chelsea job on a permanent basis. The Real Madrid manager believes the Englishman will do a great job at Stamford Bridge and should be in the mix in the summer.

Chelsea appointed Lampard as interim manager earlier this month after Graham Potter was sacked in the first week of April. The manager returned to the club just over 800 days after he was sacked following a poor run as the permanent manager.

Speaking to the media ahead of the UEFA Champions league clash between Real Madrid and Chelsea, Ancelotti was quizzed about Lampard taking the reigns at Stamford Bridge and the possibility of him going back. He said:

"I have a fantastic memory of Chelsea. I am a supporter of the club. Go back? No, I think Lampard is the right man and he will do a great job with them."

Chelsea backed to appoint Frank Lampard permanently

Guss Hiddink, who has served as Chelsea's interim manager multiple times, has backed Frank Lampard to take the job permanently at Stamford Bridge.

He was talking to The Telegraph when he said:

"I would like to be seen not only as an interim manager, but also to be given the confidence that he will continue to be part of the project next season. He knows the club like no one else, and it is important to ensure continuity in everything. Like anyone else, Lampard will need time. Chelsea have invested a lot of money in the players, but now they have to adapt to his ideas. He has just started his coaching career. Let him work! I know him and I think he is the right person."

Chelsea brought in Lampard as the caretaker manager until the end of the season as talks continued with Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann. Co-owners of the Blues, Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, said:

"We are delighted to welcome Frank back to Stamford Bridge. Frank is a Premier League Hall of Famer and a legend at this club. As we continue our thorough and exhaustive process for a permanent head coach, we want to provide the club and our fans with a clear and stable plan for the remainder of the season. We want to give ourselves every chance of success, and Frank has all of the characteristics and qualities we need to drive us to the finish line."

