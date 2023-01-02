Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans believe Hugo Ekitike will have the last chance to prove his worth as the youngster starts in attack for the Ligue 1 away clash against Lens. Ekitike has been given the chance in the absence of Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Gianluigi Donnaruma started in goal for the Parisians. Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, and Nordi Mukiele completed the team's back four.

Fabian Ruiz, Marco Verratti, Danilo Pereira, and Carlos Soler started in the middle of the park for the Ligue 1 leaders. Hugo Ekitike and Kylian Mbappe started in attack.

Ekitike's presence, however, stirred the pot among fans. He's made 13 appearances for the Parisians this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists, starting only three of those games.

The Parisians, meanwhile, are currently at the top of the Ligue 1 table with 44 points from 16 games. Lens are in second -- seven points behind Christophe Galtier's team.

Here is a mix of reactions across Twitter after Hugo Ekitike was named in PSG's starting XI against Lens:

Donnarumma; Hakimi, Ramos, Marquinhos, Mukiele; Fabián Ruiz, Danilo Pereira, Verratti; Carlos Soler; Ekitike, Mbappé. Paris Saint-Germain XI vs Lens:Donnarumma; Hakimi, Ramos, Marquinhos, Mukiele; Fabián Ruiz, Danilo Pereira, Verratti; Carlos Soler; Ekitike, Mbappé.

Mehdi🇲🇦 @damiri_ed Soler Ekitike si vous êtes mauvais aujourd’hui l’agenda commencera twitter.com/hadrien_grenie… Soler Ekitike si vous êtes mauvais aujourd’hui l’agenda commencera twitter.com/hadrien_grenie…

GAMEZZE @gamezze_14 @hadrien_grenier Ekitike et Crème Solaire, j’ai peur pour ce soir vraiment… @hadrien_grenier Ekitike et Crème Solaire, j’ai peur pour ce soir vraiment… https://t.co/MroLYIJwYu

Evan @Evan111002 @Ekitike_stats A lui de prouver c’est une preuve de confiance la @Ekitike_stats A lui de prouver c’est une preuve de confiance la

PSG manager Christophe Galtier reacted to Neymar getting sent off

Juventus v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Neymar was sent off during PSG's Ligue 1 clash against Strassbourg. The Parisians won the game by a scoreline of 2-1. Neymar assisted Marquinho's opening goal.

The central defender scored an own goal before Kylian Mbappe earned the win with a last-ditch penalty. Neymar, however, was sent off after receiving two successive yellow cards in the 60th and 61st minutes of the game.

Christophe Galtier reacted to the referee's call as he said after the game (via 90 min):

"I can understand that there is anger in [Neymar], he really wanted to play the next two games. As much as I can understand the simulation, he deserves the yellow [card]. A few minutes before he suffers a bad foul and his first yellow is very harsh compared to the number of fouls suffered by Ney."

While Neymar is a big miss for the game against Lens, it has opened the window of opportunity for Ekitike. Whether or not the 20-year-old can capitalize on it remains to be seen.

