“Last dance for the best midfielder of all time” - Fans pay tribute to Luka Modric after he is named in Real Madrid starting XI vs Sociedad

Fans on social media paid tribute to Real Madrid legend Luka Modric after he was named in the team's starting XI for his last game at the Santiago Bernabeu. Modric is set to leave the Spanish giants after 13 years at the club after the Club World Cup this summer.

The Croatian maestro has been integral to Los Blancos' success since he arrived in Spain from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012.

Following the midfielder's inclusion in the team to face Real Sociedad on Saturday, May 24, fans took to social media platform X to commend him for his incredible career.

"Last dance for the best midfielder of all time king Lucita Modric"

Another fan post read:

"Last dance for Luka. We need to win this match for Luka Modric and Ancelloti"

Another post read:

"After today it will be either end of an era or beginning of an era. My prayer is we never miss this era."

"Our captain Luka"

"Our captain Luka"

Another added:

"Last dance. Thank Carlo. Thank you Luka"

"For the Last time ever"

"For the Last time ever"

"The last dance. Hala Madrid"

"The last dance. Hala Madrid"

Modric has made 590 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring 43 goals and providing 93 assists. He has helped the team win six UEFA Champions League titles, four LaLiga titles, five FIFA Club World Cups, five UEFA Super Cups, five Supercopas de Espana, and two Copas del Rey.

Real Madrid president opens up on Carlo Ancelotti's imminent departure.

Real Madrid president Fiorentino Perez has opened up on the decision to allow Carlo Ancelotti leave the club at the end of this season. The legendary Italian tactician will leave Los Blancos after a disappointing trophyless 2024-25 campaign.

In a recent interview about the decision to let Ancelotti leave the club for the second time, Perez told Si (via FotMob):

“Carlo Ancelotti is now forever part of the great Real Madrid family, We are proud to have enjoyed a coach who has helped us achieve so much success and who has also represented the values of our club in an exemplary manner.”

Los Blancos have announced the appointment of former midfielder Xabi Alonso as the manager for next season. Carlo Ancelotti will now take charge of the Brazil national team. The Italian dictation guided the Spanish giants to three UEFA Champions League titles, two LaLiga wins, and two Copas del Rey across two stints.

