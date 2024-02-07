“Last dance”, “Friendly reunion” - Fans make Lionel Messi claim as Barcelona reportedly discuss possibility of friendly with Inter Miami

FC Barcelona have discussed the possibility of playing a friendly against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, according to Mundo Deportivo. The news has sent football fans on social media into a tizzy.

Barca were looking to play the friendly during the summer, during which Inter Miami would already be in the midst of their MLS season. This prompted the Florida-based side to reject the proposal, as they would be in a crucial period in their own season during the European pre-season.

Arguably one of the best players in Blaugrana history, Messi left Barca on a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021. Their dire financial situation prevented them from extending his contract, but there have always been talks of a potential return to the Camp Nou through such friendly games.

However, Messi will join the Argentina squad for the Copa America in June 2024, and the proposed date of this friendly is just a few weeks after the tournament. This makes it highly unlikely for the fixture to be held over this summer.

Cesc Fabregas opens up on a possible managerial venture at Barcelona

Speaking to Catalunya Radio, former Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas talked about a potential return to Camp Nou in the capacity of a manager.

After retiring last season, he took up a coaching job with the U19 squad of his last team, Italian Serie B side Como. He even took charge of the senior side last year, although it was only for a month.

He was always praised for his incredible footballing intellect in his playing days and is thus expected to have an equally impressive managerial career.

The midfielder had a stellar career at Barcelona, scoring 42 times and assisting 50 in 151 games for the club across three seasons.

However, he feels it is too early for him to make the move to a massive club like Barcelona. He said (via OneFootball):

“In the end, it is something that cannot be known. I think that first I must grow, take steps... That is why I am happy where I am, because I don’t have very high pressure."