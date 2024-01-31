"Last minute penalty" - Ben Foster gives bold prediction for Arsenal's crucial league clash with Liverpool

Ben Foster thinks Arsenal and Liverpool will settle on a draw when the two title rivals meet this Sunday (February 4).

The Gunners moved to within three points of Jurgen Klopp's league leaders after beating Nottingham Forest 2-1 on Tuesday. The Merseysiders are in action tonight when they face Chelsea at Anfield.

Klopp then takes his troops to the Emirates for a clash that might have massive implications on the title race. Manchester City are also in the equation, sitting third five points behind Liverpool with one game in hand.

Foster backed the Gunners and the Merseysiders to draw and to do so courtesy of a last-minute penalty. The former Premier League goalkeeper told Mark Goldbridge's That's Football:

"A draw for Man City here is perfect. I'm gonna go for a draw."

The former Manchester United shot-stopper insisted that an away win would be vital to keep the pressure on Pep Guardiola's title holders:

"I think it's gonna be 2-2. It's better if Liverpool win it because it keeps up the massive pressure on Man City. If that's a draw or Arsenal win then Man City keep rubbing their hands."

Foster concluded by giving his intriguing prediction:

"2-2 draw and a last minute penalty."

Liverpool and Arsenal played out an enthralling 1-1 draw at Anfield back in December. Gabriel Magalhaes gave the visitors the lead before Mohamed Salah equalized. Klopp's men were the better side and should perhaps have come away with all three points.

Mohamed Salah could be in contention for Liverpool's encounter with Arsenal

Mohamed Salah may feature against the Gunners.

Salah was expected to miss the crucial clash between the two title rivals this Sunday. The Merseysiders' star man has been nursing a hamstring injury he picked up at the African Cup of Nations with Egypt.

However, Liverpool and the 31-year-old posted a video of Salah running on the grass at the club's Melwood training facility on Wednesday. Klopp previously ruled the Egyptian superstar out of both games against Chelsea and Arsenal (via SPORTbible):

"Mo is not ready. Out for this game, out for the next. It could have been worse but he is not available at the moment."

Salah has been in red-hot form this season, posting 18 goals and nine assists in 27 games across competitions. He has a good record against the Gunners, scoring 10 goals and providing four assists in 16 games across competitions.