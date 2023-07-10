"Last minute winner at the Etihad" - Manchester United fans react as video of Andre Onana scoring an overhead kick goes viral

Manchester United fans have reacted to a now-trending video of Inter Milan shot-stopper Andre Onana scoring an overhead kick during training.

The Cameroon international is currently the subject of transfer interest from United. The Red Devils are on the lookout for a goalkeeper following the departure of long-time shot-stopper David de Gea.

The Spaniard announced his official exit from the club this weekend after spending a total of 12 years at Old Trafford. Onana now appears to be the favorite to replace De Gea, with United reportedly negotiating a transfer with Inter.

Onana is widely regarded as one of Europe's top goalkeepers and his performance with Inter Milan last season, especially in the UEFA Champions League, showed how good of a goalkeeper he is.

The Cameroonian ended the 2022-23 Champions League campaign with a total of eight cleansheets, which was the highest tally recorded by any goalkeeper in the competition last season.

He is also known for his ball-playing ability, which has seemingly Manchester United's attention.

Meanwhile, amid reports linking him with a move to Old Trafford this summer, Red Devils supporters have taken to social media to heap praise on Onana, after a video of him scoring an overhead kick surfaced online.

Here is the video:

Reacting to the overhead kick a fan tweeted;

Unitedrockingreds @Utdrockingreds @MufcWonItAll Best keeper and striker in the making… @MufcWonItAll Best keeper and striker in the making… 👀🔴😭

"Best keeper and striker in the making."

Another fan insinuated that Onana could replicate his goal-scoring heroics at Manchester City's stadium next season by scoring a last-minute winner.

"Last minute winner at the Etihad."

Below are other reactions from Manchester United fans on Twitter:

BenV2 @BenVGregory @MufcWonItAll Big Dane vibes against Wimbledon in the FA cup @MufcWonItAll Big Dane vibes against Wimbledon in the FA cup

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United will succeed in their attempt to sign Onana from Inter Milan this summer and how he gets to perform should he seal his move to Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag reacts to David de Gea's exit from Manchester United

De Gea leaves Manchester United after 12 years

The Red Devils head coach, Erik Ten Hag, extended his regards to Spanish shot-stopper De Gea, who officially left United over the weekend following the expiration of his contract.

The 32-year-old goalkeeper made his decision known via his social media handles.

Reacting to the development, Ten Hag was quick to acknowledge the player's impact on his team, during his first season as Manchester United manager. He also recognized De Gea's quality and character as a player during his farewell message to the veteran shot-stopper.

“It takes great quality and character to reach the level of even playing one game for Manchester United Ten Hag said as seen in the Mirror. To do it 545 times over 12 years is a special achievement, particularly in the goalkeeping position where every game puts you in the spotlight."

He continued:

"I am personally grateful for the 25 clean sheets he helped provide last season and his overall contribution on the pitch during my first year at the club. All the players and staff send him our very best wishes for the next phase of his outstanding career."

