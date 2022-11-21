"Last opportunity to make our dream a reality" - Argentina captain Lionel Messi confirms 2022 FIFA World Cup will be his last

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has confirmed that the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to be his final appearance in the tournament.

Messi, 35, is set to captain La Albiceleste in the ongoing quadrennial tournament, taking place in Qatar. He helped his side lift the Copa America trophy last year. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace is now on a mission to end their 36-year wait for the prestigious trophy.

Since making his international debut in 2005, the left-footed forward has appeared in four editions of the tournament. So far, he has scored six goals and laid out five assists in 19 overall matches.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Messi shed light on his preparations and claimed that the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup might be his last outing. He told reporters (via Roy Nemer):

"I haven't done anything different, I just took care of myself. I have worked as I have done throughout my entire career. This is a special moment, most likely my last World Cup. My last opportunity to make my dream, our dream a reality."

So far, Messi has guided Argentina to one runners-up finish in 2014, two quarter-final finishes in 2006 and 2010, and one last-16 departure in 2018. Despite bagging the famed Golden Ball award eight years earlier, he succumbed to a 1-0 loss against Germany in Brazil.

Operating in a creative role under PSG boss Christophe Galtier, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has recently found a new lease on life. He is set to head into this month's FIFA World Cup on the back of 26 goal involvements in 19 appearances for the Parisians this season.

Argentina are scheduled to open their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in Group C against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday (22 November). They will then face Mexico and Poland later in the group stage.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi urged to not retire after 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Speaking to Albion TV, Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister shared his thoughts about Messi's future in international colors after the conclusion of the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup. He said:

"We don't want him to leave the national team. He's very important for us, for the country. So hopefully, he is not [retiring]. It's better not to think about him leaving the national team."

Analyzing La Albiceleste's chances in Qatar, Mac Allister added:

"We are really confident about ourselves. We will try to do our best to lift the World Cup. We always want to be champions and that has to be our mentality. We know that the people are getting excited about Argentina because we've got the best player in the world, because we've got really good players and a really good team."

Argentina have been regarded as one of the favorites for winning the tournament and they will hope to continue their impressive 36-game unbeaten run.

