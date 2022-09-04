"Last season was a great learning experience" - Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney names 3 Arsenal stars who have 'moved up a gear'

DC United manager and former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney has hailed three Arsenal stars ahead of the Red Devils' home clash against Mikel Arteta's men on Sunday (September 4).

Arsenal will seek to extend their perfect record to the season at Old Trafford, having won their opening five games. The Gunners have registered victories against Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Bournemouth, Fulham and Aston Villa.

In his column for The Times, Rooney heaped praise on Gunners midfielder Martin Odegaard and forwards Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli for their contributions to the Gunners' recent success. He wrote:

"It looks like last season was a great learning experience for the likes of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli, who have moved up a gear. When Arsenal attack, they have runs coming from different angles."

He continued:

"Saka and Martinelli come from the sides and Odegaard from deep. They rotate well in their forward positions and (Gabriel) Jesus sometimes drifts out of the No. 9 spot to end up wide or deeper, and then you have Saka or Martinelli or another player coming into the spaces he leaves."

While Odegaard and Martinelli have netted thrice apiece in five Premier League games this season, Saka has contributed two assists. The trio have turned heads with their performances in the final third, after new signing Gabriel Jesus.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will look to extend their own winning streak, having won their last three games after opening the season with two losses. Erik ten Hag's side are six points behind the league leaders in the standings.

Both teams missed out on the UEFA Champions League last season, with champions Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur securing the top four spots. The pair will look to return to the prestigious competition next season.

Paul Merson predicts outcome of Sunday's Manchester United-Arsenal clash

In his column for Sportskeeda, former Gunners player Paul Merson shared his thoughts ahead of Sunday's clash between Manchester United and Arsenal. He wrote:

"This is a massive test for Arsenal. If they go to Old Trafford and get a draw, it's a great start to the season. If they lose, people will call them flat-track bullies."

He added:

"If United win this game, they're into the Premier League top four. Four wins on the trot and everybody goes, 'Wow! Look at them!'"

Prediction: Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal

