Paul Merson's predictions for Manchester United vs Arsenal and other Premier League GW 6 fixtures

The Premier League features its first set of matches after the close of the transfer window this weekend. What a summer it has been! All the other big leagues put together didn't spend as much money as the Premier League. That just tells you it's the best league in the world. All the best players want to play here.

I thought Aubameyang's transfer to Chelsea would happen. Only time will tell if it's a panic buy. With Cristiano Ronaldo, no one really wanted him in the end. He's still at Manchester United only because no one wanted him. His agent pushed hard for a move but wasn't able to get one.

The Antony transfer is a lot of money. Erik ten Hag has put himself under a lot of pressure with this move. It's a hard thing playing on the wing - sometimes you get the ball every minute of the day, and sometimes it just doesn't happen for you.

The Premier League's very tight at the moment, and I don't see a lot of teams winning many games this year. Here are my predictions for this weekend's round of fixtures.

Everton vs Liverpool

Manchester United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Everton are working hard for Frank Lampard, and I like that. You always judge a team by how its players are doing, and they're working hard for their manager. I think they'll make it difficult for Liverpool this weekend.

I watched Liverpool the other day, and they huffed and puffed against Newcastle. That was a mega result for them, to be honest. With Henderson injured, Arthur will be in contention for this game. He's played in big games for big football clubs, and I wouldn't worry about this Premier League match being too much for him.

Darwin Nunez is back for this game, but I'd still go with Roberto Firmino. I'm not saying you punish Nunez for what he did, but he needs to work hard to get back into the team. Firmino was outstanding against Bournemouth, and he did pretty well against Newcastle the other night.

Everyone seems to think this Premier League game is a foregone conclusion, but I don't share that view. There isn't much in this game, and Liverpool should be able to win, but only by the odd goal.

Prediction: Everton 1-2 Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

This should be a good game. Fulham are having a go in the Premier League, and that's what I like about them. I didn't think they'd be able to beat Brighton - that surprised me the other day.

Antonio Conte might swap his players around for this game. Son isn't firing at the moment but you can't leave him out - he's a world-class player. Fulham aren't going to beat you for pace, and you can experiment with a four-man defence here to bring Richarlison into the team. Conte's a three-at-the-back person, though, and I don't see him tinkering with his formation in the Premier League.

Tottenham aren't playing well at the moment. They were poor in the second half against West Ham. They got in front but lost the plot after half-time. I still think they're going to win this game, but only by the odd goal.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Fulham

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

This is a cup final - it's a massive game for both teams. I personally think 35 points will be enough for teams this season to avoid relegation. I don't see these teams winning a lot of games.

Nottingham Forest have brought in so many players, and it's going to take time for them to gel as a team. I like the manager, but he now has a massive task on his hands. If Forest play like they have done so far in the Premier League, they'll do well this weekend.

You've got to give Bournemouth their due for keeping a clean sheet against Wolves, but these are the bread-and-butter games. They're not winning matches, and that's a big worry for them. Forest are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-0 Bournemouth

Chelsea vs West Ham United

Southampton FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

The way Chelsea have started their Premier League season, they've brought Arsenal and Tottenham straight into the top four equation. I wouldn't surprised if both these teams finish above Chelsea this season.

Chelsea can't afford to lose these games. Mason Mount has got to start scoring goals - he needs to add that to his game. He's a big part of the Chelsea side, and he gets a lot of touches. He didn't score a lot last season but Chelsea were winning, and everybody was praising him. They're not winning right now, and you go, "Wait a minute! Mount's struggling!" He's got to score more goals in the Premier League.

I'd like to think Tuchel will pick Wesley Fofana, Thiago Silva, and Kalidou Koulibaly this weekend. Silva's their best defender at the moment. When they don't play three at the back they struggle, and if you've brought Fofana in, you're surely playing a three-man defence.

This is a massive game for both teams. West Ham did well against Tottenham, and they fought back in the second half. Chelsea have got to win this game, and I wouldn't be surprised if this match is decided by the odd goal as well.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 West Ham United

Brentford vs Leeds United

Fulham FC v Brentford FC - Premier League

Leeds are in a bit of a sticky patch with their last two games. I didn't like what the manager said after the Brighton game. I think they got slaughtered by Brighton on the day, and the scoreline papered over the cracks.

Brentford are a bit up and down at the moment, and there's not a lot to separate these two teams. Brentford have shown promise, however, and I will back them to win this game.

Prediction: Brentford 2-1 Leeds United

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton

Southampton FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Wolves are getting away with it at the moment, aren't they? They haven't won a Premier League game in ages and no one's said a word - it's really weird. They've sold Dendoncker, who's a really good player, and I don't get that at all.

They have too much quality to be in a relegation battle, but they don't blow teams away. Raul Jimenez is not the same player anymore. They were fortunate against Fulham, with Mitrovic missing his penalty. I'm worried for them this season.

I don't see how Wolves will win this game. Southampton have bought a lot of players, and they were very good against Chelsea last week. There's not much between these two Premier League teams, and I think this game will end in a draw.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Southampton

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United - Premier League

This should be a good game. Newcastle were unlucky against Liverpool the other day. They defended really well against Liverpool in the first half, but they were never really a threat in the second half.

I thought they were bang unlucky - I don't know where they got all that time added at the end of the game. I like Alexander Isak - the kid did really well against a top Premier League team, and he's a good player.

If Crystal Palace play the way they did against Manchester City in the first half, they can win this game. Newcastle have done well this season as well, and I think we'll see another draw here.

Prediction: Newcastle United 1-1 Crystal Palace

Aston Villa vs Manchester City

Manchester City v Nottingham Forest - Premier League

Steven Gerrard will be sweating this weekend, hoping this doesn't get out of hand. There's massive pressure on him, and you can see from the outside that the fans are expecting more from Aston Villa in the Premier League. I'm worried for them at the moment - I'm not sure what the scoreline will be, and Gerrard will hope it doesn't get too messy.

What a player, Erling Haaland! I don't think he even touched the ball many times against Forest. When Manchester City get to the nitty-gritty part of their season, I don't think he'll play in all the Premier League games, so it will be hard for him to break records. He's a good old-fashioned centre forward, and he's been outstanding so far.

Man City have still got an Achilles' heel in their defence, and we saw it against Crystal Palace. They need to tighten up at the back to win the Champions League. I can't see anything but a Manchester City win in this fixture.

Prediction: Aston Villa 0-3 Manchester City

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City

Preston North End v Leicester City - Pre-Season Friendly

Leicester are struggling at the moment. They look out of ideas, and they're a bit stale on the pitch. I don't think Brendan Rodgers is an elite Premier League manager, and his future is up to the board and the fans. In a transfer window where the Premier League spent a huge amount of money and everyone got stronger, Leicester have become a weaker team.

Brighton are a good side, and I was shocked that they didn't get the better of Fulham. Brighton don't blow teams away, but they should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 Leicester City

Manchester United vs Arsenal

Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier League

This is a massive test for Arsenal. They've won five Premier League games on the trot, and it's important that they don't lose this game. If they go to Old Trafford and get a draw, it's a great start to the season. If they lose, people will call them flat-track bullies - the same old Arsenal. This is a big match for them.

I don't think Cristiano Ronaldo will get into the starting lineup for Manchester United this week. They're confident as a team, and they're hard to beat. They've got two clean sheets, and it all starts from the front. Fair play to Erik ten Hag! They're completely different from what they were against Brentford - that's what top managers do.

It's hard to tinker with a team when you've won three on the trot, and I don't see Casemiro starting this game. It would be unfair to the player as well if Man United lose on Sunday. Don't change anything that isn't broken. I'd go with the same eleven this weekend.

At the moment, United's back four is keeping both Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw out of the team. That's a problem for England and Gareth Southgate - he's their main defender! This is the World Cup we're talking about, and while I don't think there's any reason to panic at the moment, the fact that he hasn't played any football is going to be a worry. I'm actually quite surprised he didn't push for a transfer, to be honest.

If Man United win this game, they're into the Premier League top four. Four wins on the trot and everybody goes, "Wow! Look at them!" I'd be quite shocked if Arsenal won this game. They might have to play without their two best footballers - Odegaard and Zinchenko.

If Odegaard is injured, I'd go with Emile Smith Rowe - for Fabio Vieira to start this Premier League game is a big ask. Arsenal can't afford to lose, and they don't need to win this game right now - a draw should suffice.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Paul Merson