"Last season his head and his legs were not in line" - Fonseca explains how PSG superstar Lionel Messi's game has evolved this season 

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Omar da Fonseca has explained how Lionel Messi's game has evolved this season.

The Argentine struggled to capture his best form following a shock transfer after leaving Barcelona last season, scoring only 11 times from 34 games.

However, Messi has significantly improved this time around, netting seven goals in just 12 games to return to his best.

5 goals

7 assists in 9 Ligue 1 games for PSG this season.

Fonseca, his Argentine compatriot, feels the 35-year-old has readjusted his style of play by assuming a more creative role in the side this season.

Speaking to Le Parisien, he said (via Canal Supporters):

"Rather than talking about a second coming, I would rather say that Messi has readjusted. He convinced himself that he could be just as useful in a role of game facilitator. It is more useful like that, to make others play."

He added:

"Messi still has this factory of technical gestures in his legs, but he puts it at the service of the game before putting it at the service of individual result. Last season, his head and his legs were not in line. But when the brain and the body are in perfect harmony, we see what happens!"

In addition to his seven goals, the PSG man also has eight assists in all competitions, including seven in Ligue 1. This is the joint-most in the league right now along with his teammate Neymar Jr.

He recently made all the headlines for a stunning free-kick in their 2-1 win over OGC Nice on Saturday (October 1). It was his first such goal in PSG colors, and 60th overall.

Lionel Messi to decide his PSG future after World Cup

The playmaker only has 10 months left on his PSG contract and is set to decide his future after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Parisians are keen to extend his contract but according to sports journalist Miquel Blazquez, the Argentine may not pen a new deal.

Football España @footballespana_



Whatever he does after the World Cup, he is looking to leave Paris. According to @beteve , Lionel Messi is not interested in renewing his contract with PSG.Whatever he does after the World Cup, he is looking to leave Paris. According to @beteve, Lionel Messi is not interested in renewing his contract with PSG.Whatever he does after the World Cup, he is looking to leave Paris. https://t.co/aymFeZuiZx

Messi's former teammate and current Barca coach Xavi had said in July that he would d like to have him back at Camp Nou again.

The former Catalan midfielder was quoted as saying (via Hindustan Times):

"I would like to think that Messi’s time at the club is not over, let alone the way it happened. I think he deserves a second chance, or another chance, to show that he can leave the club well and that he has been the best player in history."

He added:

"From next year we will talk about it. But the question is whether I would like it, the answer is yes."

The Argentine scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 matches for Barcelona, leading them to multiple trophies.

