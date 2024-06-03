"Last time I received so many rejections was at the University" - Thierry Henry on why Kylian Mbappe wasn't called up for Olympics 

France U21 manager Thierry Henry has responded to questions regarding Kylian Mbappe's omission from his country's Olympics contingent.

The Games are set to begin at the end of July after the 25-year-old's campaign with France in the European Championships is completed. However, there were always doubts over Mbappe's inclusion in the Olympic team, given only three over-23 players are allowed to participate.

As part of these rules, Alexandre Lacazette, Michael Olise and Jean-Philippe Mateta have been included as the senior players in the team. When asked why he left the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker out of the squad, Henry said (via SPORTbible):

"Why didn't I call Mbappe for the Olympics? The last time I received so many rejections was at the University. There have not even been negotiations. You go, you ask, they say no, and then you leave."

It could be a busy summer for Mbappe, who is seemingly closing in on his move to Real Madrid. The 2018 World Cup winner's contract with PSG is up this summer, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that the contract with Los Blancos has been signed.

Mbappe has been on fire this season, having made 48 appearances across competitions, bagging 88 goals and 20 assists. During his time with PSG, he won the Ligue 1 title six times but failed to lay his hands on the UEFA Champions League trophy even once.

Carlo Ancelotti fails to respond to question on Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was asked about the tactical changes he would have to make once Kylian Mbappe arrives at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

However, the Italian coach failed to answer this question and rather decided to focus on the players who were with him at this point. When quizzed about it before the club's UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday (June 1), Ancelotti told Italian outlet La Repubblica (via One Football):

"I only talk about the ones I coach now who are very strong."

The Spanish giants ended up defeating their German opposition at Wembley Stadium to win their 15th Champions League title. This season, Ancelotti and Co. also won the La Liga title, eventually finishing 10 points clear of arch-rivals Barcelona, who placed second.