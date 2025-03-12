"Last week we had a bit of luck, we didn't have it today" - Arne Slot reacts after Liverpool's UCL exit following pen shootout loss to PSG

Arne Slot did not shy away from expressing his disappointment after Liverpool's dream for a seventh Champions League trophy came to an end at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain. The Reds were knocked out in a penalty shootout (4-1) following a 1-1 aggregate scoreline in the second-leg encounter at Anfield.

Liverpool came into the second leg of the tie with a slight advantage after securing a narrow 1-0 win in Paris. While they did start the game strongly, PSG scored the lone goal of the game and booked their spot into the quarterfinals after securing a win in the shootout.

However, Liverpool boss Arne Slot wasn’t happy with their exit from the Champions League and said they were unlucky not to have won at Anfield. Slot said in the post-match press conference (via The Anfield Talk):

“It feels a bit unfair to go out in this round already if you were top of the table and face a team like PSG. Last week we had a bit of luck, we didn't have it today.”

The Reds were the best team in the league phase of the new Champions League format, finishing at the summit of the table. PSG, on the other hand, had to play Brest in a playoff tie after they couldn’t automatically qualify for the last 16 ties.

Robertson says Liverpool ''got the toughest tie'' after Champions League defeat to PSG

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson seemingly took the same stance as manager Arne Slot on playing against PSG in the last 16 tie of the Champions League.

The Scotland international opined that a clash against the Ligue 1 giants was the toughest possible draw Liverpool could have faced in the UCL round of 16. Despite topping the league phase of the competition, the Reds had the misfortune of being paired with a high-flying Paris Saint-Germain side.

Robertson said after the match (via the club’s website):

''I think for finishing top of the group, we got the toughest tie of the whole Champions League. PSG are a fantastic team, got threats all over the pitch and if they play to that level then they should go far in the competition. We obviously got a really tough tie and we believed that we could get through. At times we showed we could. If luck was on our side a little bit more then maybe we're the ones celebrating. But it wasn't meant to be and we need to dust ourselves down. We've got a cup final [on] Sunday and then we've got a push for the Premier League to come after the internationals.’’

Liverpool will now turn their attention to the Carabao Cup final, as they face Newcastle at Wembley on Sunday.

