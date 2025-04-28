“Last year it was very difficult for me” - Liverpool star Cody Gakpo explains why he has improved under Arne Slot compared to Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool star Cody Gakpo has explained why his form has significantly improved this season under Arne Slot. The 25-year-old has been in excellent form this season, helping the Merseyside giants clinch their 20th English league title.

Gakpo got his name on the scoresheet as Liverpool clinched the Premier League title on Sunday, April 27, with a 5-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur. The 25-year-old has netted 17 goals and provided six assists in 45 appearances across competitions for the Merseyside giants this season.

Following the game, Cody Gakpo claimed that playing in his natural wide left position under Arne Slot has helped him elevate his game. He insisted that Jurgen Klopp played him in so many positions last season that it became quite difficult for him at times. Gakpo said, as quoted by TBR Football:

“It sounds cliched but I’m playing in my natural position now, which brings more confidence. The way we play gets me into positions – I’m confident to take on my man or go inside or outside. Last year it was very difficult for me to get some real form because I played in so many different positions and couldn’t really adapt to one.”

Gakpo joined Liverpool in January 2023 from PSV Eindhoven in a deal worth reported between £35 million and £45 million. Jurgen Klopp played him as a number nine as well as on either flank and even as a central midfielder on occasions.

Arne Slot, on the other hand, has mostly used his compatriot on the left flank where he used to play for PSV. Gakpo played 79 times under Klopp and scored 23 goals while providing 10 assists.

Mohamed Salah explains why winning the Premier League this season is more special than the previous one under Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has claimed that winning the Premier League title this season feels more special to him than the 2019-20 season. The Reds won their first league title in 30 years in 2019-20 under Jurgen Klopp but the fans could not celebrate due to COVID outbreak.

The Merseyside giants clinched their record-equalling 20th title on Sunday, April 27, with a whooping 5-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur. Following the game, Mohamed Salah claimed that it feels more special this time out. The Egyptian superstar said, as quoted by Tribal Football:

"It's incredible. Winning the Premier League and having the impact I've had is incredible. For me, this title feels more special. Jurgen Klopp is not here and other players I respect a lot are not here, but to do it with a new manager and a new team shows what I'm capable of."

Liverpool have now won the joint-most number of domestic league titles in English football with rivals Manchester United. With their tally of six Champions Leagues compared to the Red Devils' three, they are now arguably the most successful side in English football.

