Mohamed Salah explains why Liverpool title win feels 'more special' than 2019-20 win under Jurgen Klopp 

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has explained why winning the Premier League title this season is more special than the 2019-20 season under Jurgen Klopp. Salah is one of the seven players who were part of the title-winning squad in 2019-20 when the Reds ended their 30-year wait for the title.

Liverpool mathematically secured the Premier League title on Sunday, April 27, with a thumping 5-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur. Arne Slot's side needed just a point from the game and went behind early with former Red Dominic Solanke scoring for the visitors.

Luis Diaz, Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo, and Mohamed Salah scored for the Merseyside giants, and Destiny Udogie scored an own goal to clinch the title with a statement win. Following the historic achievement, Mohamed Salah claimed that this season's title win feels more special than the previous one under Jurgen Klopp.

The Egyptian King insisted that winning the league title under a new manager in his first season speaks volumes. The 32-year-old scored, as quoted by Tribal Football:

"It's incredible. Winning the Premier League and having the impact I've had is incredible. For me, this title feels more special. Jurgen Klopp is not here and other players I respect a lot are not here, but to do it with a new manager and a new team shows what I'm capable of."

Liverpool have now equalled their arch rivals, Manchester United's tally of 20 league titles. Salah has been pivotal behind their success this season, having scored 28 goals and produced 18 assists in 34 league games.

Arne Slot makes bold claim as Liverpool secure 2024-25 PL title

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has admitted that he knew that the Reds would win the Premier League title for a long time. The Dutchman has become the sixth manager ever to win the Premier League title in his debut season in English football.

After securing the title with a 5-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur, Arne Slot stated, as quoted by The Anfield Talk:

“I knew we was gonna win the league for a long time to be honest!”

Eyebrows were raised when Arne Slot was named the successor to Jurgen Klopp after the German decided to step down from his position at Anfield. The Dutch manager has done a truly remarkable job in his first season in the Premier League and has proven his doubters wrong.

