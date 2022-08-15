"Last year it was Neymar" - Thierry Henry comments on Kylian Mbappe's sulking vs Montpellier and says there is always a 'problem at PSG'

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe has received a few words of support from compatriot Thierry Henry after he was seen sulking on-field in PSG's 5-2 win over Montpellier, in which Neymar also scored.

Speaking to Amazon Prime Video Sport (via Goal.com), Henry pointed out that there's always a problem of one kind or another at PSG. He also said that Mbappe does not have anything to prove.

It should be noted that Kylian Mbappe missed a penalty in the first half of the Ligue 1 game on August 14. In the second half, he was criticized for not running enough to support his teammates.

Henry, though, did not think much of it and defended his compatriot. He said:

"It's his place. He will of course have to show it [his best level] as he has shown from the start. But he has nothing to prove to anyone.

"The coach will have to find a way to play the three [Messi, Neymar, Mbappe] and make them happy...good luck"

He added one final remark, stating that there are always problems at the club. He said that last year, it was Neymar who was on the receiving end of some criticism. He added:

"At PSG, there is always a debate, a problem. They won 5-2 and we're talking about Mbappe. Last year, it was Neymar and it will always be like that, it's PSG."

Is the relationship between Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at PSG deteriorating?

Neymar has kicked off the 2022-23 season on a bright note and after two games, is the top-scorer and top-assist provider in Ligue 1 (three apiece). His French teammate, on the other hand, missed the campaign opener with an injury but managed to score a goal in his first game of the season.

While he managed to get on the scoresheet against Montpellier, he missed a penalty in the first half when the score was 0-0. When Les Parisiens were awarded another penalty, Neymar stepped up to take it and converted.

Head coach Christophe Galtier has not revealed who will be the primary penalty taker for the club (as per Marca). The Brazilian star liked a controversial tweet after the match, which gave rise to speculation that the relationship between the most expensive and the second-most expensive footballer in the world has taken a hit.

The reigning Ligue 1 champions have scored five goals in back-to-back league games and a feud between two of their best players is the last thing they would like to think about.

It is impossible to have three of the best attackers in the world at his disposal and never have any clashes. Hopefully, this will all be something that the two players can put in their rear-view mirrors and have a laugh about it shortly.

