Laura Woods leaves Piers Morgan in stitches with emphatic response after being called a 'woke Arsenal bit**"

Sky Sports pundit and Arsenal fan Laura Woods recently one-upped a bitter Tottenham Hotspur supporter on Twitter, leaving fellow Gunners fan Piers Morgan in splits.

Woods, a renowned Sky Sports and talkSPORT analyst, has been closely following Arsenal’s stellar Premier League run this season. She has made no effort to hide her excitement as Mikel Arteta’s side marches toward their first Premier League title since 2004, regularly celebrating the Gunners’ wins on Twitter.

On Sunday (12 March), Woods enthusiastically celebrated the north London club’s 3-0 win over Fulham, dropping the following tweet:

“Oi, what you got there?”

Without provocation, Julian, a bitter Tottenham fan, replied with a vile insult. His tweet read:

“Bore off, you woke Arsenal b***h.”

Woods, however, was not one to shy away from a fight and came up with a sassy response, mocking Tottenham’s unconvincing performances this season.

She replied:

“Insulting me still won’t make your team fun to watch, Julian.”

TalkTV host and renowned British broadcaster Morgan loved the 35-year-old’s return and replied to her tweet with a couple of laughing emojis followed by a thumbs-up emoji.

“🤣🤣👍”

Morgan, too, has not shied away from showing his support for the Emirates outfit this season. After Sunday’s win over Fulham, he wrote:

“Top of the League… 5pts clear… MIND THE GAP.

Congrats ⁦Mikel Arteta⁩ 👏👏”

While Arsenal find themselves atop the Premier League table, Spurs are currently in fourth place, sitting 18 points adrift of their local rivals.

Leandro Trossard steals headlines as Arsenal cruise past Fulham

Winter signing Leandro Trossard played his best game yet for Mikel Arteta’s side on Sunday. The former Brighton & Hove Albion ace completed a hat-trick of assists as his team bagged a 3-0 win at Craven Cottage.

In the 21st minute, Trossard delivered an inch-perfect cross into the box from a corner kick, and Gabriel Magalhaes headed it in emphatically from close range. Five minutes later, Trossard received the ball from Granit Xhaka and went past Kenny Tete with a clever change of direction. Trossard then swung in a cross into the box for Gabriel Martinelli to put away.

Trossard completed his hat-trick of assists in first-half injury time, courtesy of another measured cross into the Fulham box. Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard received the ball with grace and calmly put it away to put the leaders in cruise control.

Trossard completed four chances and two big chances against Fulham. He also made six recoveries, won two ground duels, and took five corners.

