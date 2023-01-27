Laurent Blanc opens up on receiving ‘guarantee’ over Chelsea target Malo Gusto

Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea have been linked with moves for Lyon's influential midfielder Ryan Cherki and right-back Malo Gusto respectively. However, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has promised manager Laurent Blanc that none of the team's key players will be leaving in January.

Despite Jean-Michel Aulas' promise, the Blues are reportedly preparing an improved offer for Gusto, who has been in remarkable form this season. Manchester United have also kept tabs on the 19-year-old and have asked him to wait until the summer before considering a move.

Chelsea also remain in the hunt for midfield reinforcements, with Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez still a target.



With Gusto's contract expiring in 18 months, Lyon are aware that time is running out to cash-in on his departure. Laurent Blanc, however, does not anticipate any more key player exits in the closing stages of the winter transfer window.

Speaking about the interest of other teams in his players, the manager said in a press conference (via Metro):

"The board have guaranteed to me that Cherki and Gusto will be here until the end of the season."

This commitment from the president is sure to be a great relief to the former PSG manager as well as Lyon's supporters, who will be hoping that the club can keep their important players and continue their current form.

Benfica pay Chelsea target for failing to agree to a deal

According to Portuguese outlet Record (via Sportbible), Benfica have paid midfielder Enzo Fernandez €2 million as an apology for failing to agree to a deal with Chelsea. The young Argentine midfielder has been a revelation since his move to Portugal and is now one of the most sought-after players in the world.

Fernandez played a vital part in Argentina's World Cup success in Qatar this winter, winning the award for the best young player and announcing himself to the world. Since the conclusion of the tournament, the 22-year-old has been the target of Europe's elite clubs, with Chelsea, Real Madrid, Liverpool, and both Manchester clubs keeping an eye on his situation at Benfica.

The Portuguese giants are well aware of the talent they have and have refused to negotiate a deal lower than his €120 million release clause with any interested parties. Chelsea have been the most persistent suitors. However, their inability to meet their massive asking price, likely due to their other forays in the transfer market, means that they will likely have to wait until the summer to get their man.

Benfica will hope their apology will keep their star player satisfied for the time being, as the Eagles look to turn an impressive profit on his sale.

