Lautaro Martinez makes interesting transfer admission when asked about Real Madrid links

Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez made an interesting transfer admission amid links with Real Madrid. The Argentine insists that he remains committed to the Serie A giants and is enjoying his time at the Guiseppe Meaza Stadium.

Lautaro Martinez was one of the guests at the 2023 Ballon d'Or award gala which was held in Paris on Monday, October 30. The forward finished 20th in the final standings.

The 26-year-old saw his national teammate Lionel Messi claim the prestigious individual award for a record eighth time in his career. Lautaro would have been proud to have contributed to the Inter Miami star's triumph as they both fired Argentina to the World Cup last year.

At the ceremony, the Inter Milan striker got the opportunity to address rumors linking him with a move to Real Madrid in 2024. Although he reckoned that the Spanish giants are indeed a huge club, he maintained that he had no plans of leaving Italy anytime soon.

“It’s clear that Real Madrid are an important team… but my head and heart are always with Inter," the Inter Milan star said when asked about Real Madrid (via Fabrizio Romano).

“I’m very happy there”, he added.

Real Madrid are reportedly in the market to sign an ideal replacement for former striker Karim Benzema, who left for Saudi Arabia during the summer transfer window. The Spanish giants signed Joselu on loan from Espanyol but he's only a temporary option and hasn't hit the ground running at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to Football Espana, Los Blancos highlighted Lautaro Martinez as a top target in the summer and even met with his representatives.

How Real Madrid and Lautaro Martinez have fared so far this term

Despite not having a proven natural striker in their ranks, Real Madrid are still doing well this season. The Galacticos have started the term in style, producing decent performances and achieving good results.

As it stands, Carlo Ancelotti's men lead the Liga table with 28 points in 11 games, having recorded nine victories one draw one defeat. They have also delivered in Europe, winning each of their three Champions League games so far, and are topping Group C with nine points.

Meanwhile, Lautaro Martinez is also having a good season. The Argentine has been a standout performer for Inter Milan so far, scoring 12 goals and providing two assists in 13 appearances across all competitions.